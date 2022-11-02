Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
KCTV 5
KC woman returns after premature pregnancy birth in Texas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom has a lot to be thankful for after going through heart failure and an emergency c-section more than a month ahead of her baby’s due date. Nikki Maxwell was on vacation in Texas when it happened. She’s been anxious to get...
Former Chiefs, Royals grounds crew members reunite
KSHB 41 News attended a reunion of former groundskeepers from Municipal Stadium and the Truman Sports Complex in late October.
kcur.org
Want to explore Pendleton Heights? Start with this beginner's guide to the neighborhood
After Quality Hill — the historic district situated on 200-foot-high bluffs overlooking West Bottoms — Pendleton Heights is Kansas City’s second oldest residentially-designed neighborhood. If you’ve spent much time there, you know the area is teeming with Victorian houses, notable landmarks, parks and community gardens — not...
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
Community gathers to remember beloved Kansas City basketball coach, pastor
Calvin Wainright, 68, died Monday, on Halloween, after suffering health complications, according to his family.
kcur.org
In Independence, Missouri, unions are trying to revive the power of the labor vote
On a brisk October evening at A Little BBQ Joint off 24 highway in Independence, Missouri, Democratic state Rep. Robert Sauls greets supporters, including the leaders of several area unions, at the last fundraiser for his reelection campaign. Independence has long been a union town. Some experts say that union...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
kcur.org
New documentary explores art as a tool to advance racial equity and economic justice
A talented and powerful voice in the Kansas City, Kansas, community, Diosselyn Tot-Velasquez is now featured in a new documentary "Changemaker's Story: Art & Advocacy." The film follows Tot-Velasquez, who recruits young volunteers to paint murals in Kansas City, Kansas. It highlights her work and impact, such as converting an abandoned gas station into Urban Station, where young people take art classes and learn how to advocate for their community.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best dumplings and dough-wrapped dishes in Kansas City in 2022
What is a dumpling? It’s a broad class of dishes that consist of pieces of dough often wrapped around a filling. Many wonderful culinary traditions and cuisines, found in cultures around the world, fall into this category. “Dumplings, to me, bring to mind dim sum and Chinese dumplings,” says...
KCK to host annual Day of the Dead event Saturday
The Central Avenue Betterment Association hosts the Day of the Dead festival this Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Popular Raymore-Peculiar Academy teacher dies over the weekend
In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
mycouriertribune.com
Grammy-winning artist comes to Kearney
KEARNEY — Grammy Award and Dove-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform Friday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church in Kearney, 303 S. Grove St. Joining Phelps will be comedian Mickey Bell. The show begins at 7 p.m. Known as the tenor Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is building on...
thepitchkc.com
Best of KC 2022: Tiki Choco (don’t call it a comeback)
This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
Kansas City church elder sentenced for killing his wife
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor. Robert Lee Harris' sentencing comes after he was found guilty in August of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.
KRMS Radio
MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections
The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
