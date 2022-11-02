ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

kcur.org

Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?

Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

KC woman returns after premature pregnancy birth in Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom has a lot to be thankful for after going through heart failure and an emergency c-section more than a month ahead of her baby’s due date. Nikki Maxwell was on vacation in Texas when it happened. She’s been anxious to get...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown

Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

New documentary explores art as a tool to advance racial equity and economic justice

A talented and powerful voice in the Kansas City, Kansas, community, Diosselyn Tot-Velasquez is now featured in a new documentary "Changemaker's Story: Art & Advocacy." The film follows Tot-Velasquez, who recruits young volunteers to paint murals in Kansas City, Kansas. It highlights her work and impact, such as converting an abandoned gas station into Urban Station, where young people take art classes and learn how to advocate for their community.
KANSAS CITY, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Grammy-winning artist comes to Kearney

KEARNEY — Grammy Award and Dove-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform Friday, Nov. 11, at First Baptist Church in Kearney, 303 S. Grove St. Joining Phelps will be comedian Mickey Bell. The show begins at 7 p.m. Known as the tenor Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is building on...
KEARNEY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Best of KC 2022: Tiki Choco (don’t call it a comeback)

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

MO Republican Party Shows Support For Amendment 4 Ahead Of Elections

The Missouri Republican Party’s Executive State Committee has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Amendment 4 on the November 8th ballot. If passed it would require that Kansas City appropriate 25 percent of its annual revenue towards the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The resolution cites the Party...
KANSAS CITY, MO

