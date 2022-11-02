Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. "Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies enter 2022-23 season healthy
Unlike several other Mountain West Conference men’s basketball teams, the Aggies will begin the season at full strength. Utah State has dealt with some offseason injuries, but as of Friday, the team has everyone practicing. That’s a good sign as the season gets underway on Monday when Utah Valley visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
The deer's body was left behind with only the head removed.
Herald-Journal
USU targeting several JUCO football players
When Blake Anderson was hired as Utah State’s head football coach in December of 2020, two of his immediate primary responsibilities were convincing current players to stick around and shoring up the 2021 recruiting class. Anderson and his staff were able to persuade key contributors Deven Thompkins (wide receiver)...
Herald-Journal
Davis, G. Neil
Davis G. Neil Davis 66 Logan, Utah passed away November 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Hollyhock Ward Chapel, 96 W. 600 S. Logan, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery.
Herald-Journal
USU athletics: Jerry Bovee named interim AD
It took Utah State University less than 24 hours to name an interim athletics director. With John Hartwell resigning on Tuesday, the Aggies were only without someone in charge for a less than a day. Jerry Bovee, the associate vice president and deputy athletics director for external affairs, was named the interim athletics director by USU President Noelle E. Cockett Wednesday morning.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Herald-Journal
Clark, Steven Keith
Steven Keith Clark 67 Logan, Utah passed away November 1, 2022.
kmvt
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
Herald-Journal
New owners cut ribbon at Tattles
Tattles recently reopened under the new ownership of Trisha Montes. They held an early morning ribbon cutting on Oct. 29. With Montes was her mother Kristi Jorgenson and father Steve Jorgenson. The city who provided the ribbon and the scissors said, “On behalf of Preston City we would like to thank you for opening this business and bringing life back to our city.”
eastidahonews.com
Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor
POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Two People Killed in Southern Idaho Crash After Driver Crosses Center Line on US30
BANNOCK COUNTY - On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a crash involving two vehicles on US30 near milepost 370, just west of Lava Hot Springs in Bannock County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 60-year-old...
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27
South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
Person found dead in Clearwater River
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning. Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs.
Herald-Journal
A dose of thankfulness coming into the holiday season
Last Saturday, the cold and darkness brought on by the changing seasons had worked itself into my mind. I felt more than a little grouchy while getting my kids out of bed to go to Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield. We weren’t shopping that day. Our task was to help with the Cub Scout’s chocolate fundraiser.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
