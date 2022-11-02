ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Aggies enter 2022-23 season healthy

Unlike several other Mountain West Conference men’s basketball teams, the Aggies will begin the season at full strength. Utah State has dealt with some offseason injuries, but as of Friday, the team has everyone practicing. That’s a good sign as the season gets underway on Monday when Utah Valley visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Herald-Journal

USU targeting several JUCO football players

When Blake Anderson was hired as Utah State’s head football coach in December of 2020, two of his immediate primary responsibilities were convincing current players to stick around and shoring up the 2021 recruiting class. Anderson and his staff were able to persuade key contributors Deven Thompkins (wide receiver)...
Herald-Journal

Davis, G. Neil

Davis G. Neil Davis 66 Logan, Utah passed away November 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Hollyhock Ward Chapel, 96 W. 600 S. Logan, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU athletics: Jerry Bovee named interim AD

It took Utah State University less than 24 hours to name an interim athletics director. With John Hartwell resigning on Tuesday, the Aggies were only without someone in charge for a less than a day. Jerry Bovee, the associate vice president and deputy athletics director for external affairs, was named the interim athletics director by USU President Noelle E. Cockett Wednesday morning.
LOGAN, UT
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
Herald-Journal

Clark, Steven Keith

Clark Steven Keith Clark 67 Logan, Utah passed away November 1, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
LOGAN, UT
kmvt

2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Herald-Journal

New owners cut ribbon at Tattles

Tattles recently reopened under the new ownership of Trisha Montes. They held an early morning ribbon cutting on Oct. 29. With Montes was her mother Kristi Jorgenson and father Steve Jorgenson. The city who provided the ribbon and the scissors said, “On behalf of Preston City we would like to thank you for opening this business and bringing life back to our city.”
eastidahonews.com

Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor

POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27

South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person found dead in Clearwater River

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning.  Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

A dose of thankfulness coming into the holiday season

Last Saturday, the cold and darkness brought on by the changing seasons had worked itself into my mind. I felt more than a little grouchy while getting my kids out of bed to go to Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield. We weren’t shopping that day. Our task was to help with the Cub Scout’s chocolate fundraiser.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID

