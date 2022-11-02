Read full article on original website
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Saturday football open thread
Happy Saturday, folks! There’s an absolute SLEW of football matches to watch today and they kick off at 11 a.m. ET. ...Wait, 11? Not 10? Yup. Because England ended Daylight Savings Time last week and USA doesn’t turn back its clocks until tomorrow, we on the east coast are now four hours behind jolly old England instead of five. At least for this week.
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Premier League – live reaction
A superb strike by Youri Tielemans and a second by Harvey Barnes denied Frank Lampard’s side back-to back victories in the Premier League as the Foxes ran out 2-0 winners
Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start
Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
Cottage Talk Preview: Team News Ahead Of Fulham’s Match Against Manchester City
In this preview, Russ shared his thoughts on the Neeskens Kebano injury, along with his feelings on the suspendion of BDR for this match, He also shared his prediction at the end of the show. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been...
Here’s who Tottenham can face in the Champions League knockout round
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages finished up yesterday with the final round of matches across Europe. Tottenham Hotspur, of course, had already clinched their position as group winners thanks to their last-gasp win over Olympique Marseille. Now, all that’s left is to await the draw for the knock out Round of 16, which is set to take place on Monday, November 7 at 6:00 a.m. ET.
Arrizabalaga also out long term while Potter rearranges the deck chairs on the Titanic
Sixth place Chelsea take on league-leaders Arsenal this weekend, and we will have to do so without our Player of the Month nominee goalkeeper. In fact, Kepa Arrizabalaga is not expected to play again before the World Cup, which is a real shame given his excellent form. Hopefully the month of sitting on the bench has rebooted Édouard Mendy into the most excellent goalkeeper he had been in 2021.
Tottenham Spurs vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
It is this humble writer’s opinion that the sports-washing, season-interrupting, trainwreck of a World Cup can’t start soon enough for Liverpool Football Club. But alas, here we are. Another week, another difficult match to navigate. This time, Liverpool travel down to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs...
Son Heung-Min surgery successful, with hopes of World Cup participation
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min had surgery on Friday to repair the bones around his eye, which were fractured in four places after a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match. The injury was severe enough that there was some question as to whether Son, the South Korea team captain and best player, would be able to participate for his country in the World Cup in Qatar later this month.
Reece James ‘slightly ahead of schedule’ in knee injury rehab — report
Reece James will not play for Chelsea again before Christmas, but he’s doing everything in his power to still play for England before then. He’s currently in Dubai, alongside teammate Wesley Fofana and one lucky member of the Chelsea medical department, presumably undergoing some sort of specialized individual rehab programme. Plus, he’s a lot closer to Qatar this way, should England manager Gareth Southgate end up still picking him.
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell to miss World Cup due to ‘significant’ hamstring injury
While Reece James recovers “ahead of schedule” from a knee injury that might not even take him out of World Cup contention with the English national team, fellow Blues defender Ben Chilwell will not have the same luck with his hamstring problem. Chelsea officially announced today that Chilwell’s...
Vote For Your October 2022 Player Of The Month
October started in promising fashion for Reading with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town and a 1-1 draw against Norwich City, but it would in fact turn out to be a tricky period for Paul Ince’s side in which they slipped from third in the table to 11th. They...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pirie latest, Cannon rumours, McNeil nominated
After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]. “I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for...
Everton vs Leicester: Opposition Analysis | Back on Home Turf
It’s back to the familiar confines of Goodison Park for Frank Lampard’s Blues this weekend, following their 0-0 away trip to Craven Cottage. Today, Everton play host to Leicester City in the early evening kickoff and will be looking to heap more pain onto former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers.
Beard Report: “It’s Been A Tough Start To The Season, No Doubt About It”
There’s no other way to say it - Liverpool Women’s return to the FA WSL has been rough. A lot of the results haven’t gone how anyone has wanted, and there’s been injuries to vital positions that have hindered the squad. There is probably no one...
Manchester City Complete Comeback, Beat Sevilla: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have completed a really nice come back win as they down Sevilla 3-1. After going down early, the Cityzens behind Mahrez, Alvarez and De Bruyne showed resolve and win the game for the team. Add a Rico Lewis goal and we had a fun time. On to the...
Chilwell injury casts shadow over ‘otherwise positive evening’ for Chelsea
Graham Potter almost managed to get away with playing a bunch of first-team players in a meaningless game in the middle of a most congested schedule with three huge games coming up over the next ten or so days in a misguided attempt to boost confidence and have us forget the 4-1 defeat at Brighton, but literally in the last minute of the night, Ben Chilwell pulled his hamstring. While nothing’s confirmed at this point, it will most likely rule him out from those remaining three games until the World Cup — and probably will rule him out of the World Cup itself as well.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
QMR: Manchester City Win UCL Group Finale, 3-1 vs Sevilla
Manchester City 3, Rico Lewis (52’), Julián Álvarez (73’), Riyad Mahrez (83’) Sevilla 1, Rafa Mir (31’) Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some rotational players as Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez got on the tally and nailed a good game for City.
