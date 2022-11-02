Back in August, when asked which of Washington’s receivers could “take the top off of a defense,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was swift in his answer: Rome Odunze. After all, the sophomore wide receiver had made great plays in Washington colors before. For example, his dazzling one-handed touchdown snag was one of the sole bright spots in an otherwise wretched 2021 Apple Cup game. A 26-yard touchdown snag kept UW in the game at the end of the first half against UCLA.

