If there’s ever a game for the Washington women’s soccer team to win, it’s against its cross-state rivals: Washington State. The Huskies (9-6-3, 3-6-1 Pac-12) head to Pullman on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. to take on the Cougars (8-6-4, 2-5-3 Pac-12) for their final conference game of the season. Heading into the biggest rivalry game of the year, the Huskies will be determined to bounce back to form as they close out a rather inconsistent season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO