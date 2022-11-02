Read full article on original website
The Daily
Huskies recover from power outage, claim victory in final moments
That’s the amount of time the Washington football team led for on Friday night. After a cat-and-mouse game with Oregon State for the entire night, kicker Peyton Henry’s go-ahead 22 yard field goal sailed through the uprights with just eight seconds left to secure a 24-21 win. “At...
The Daily
Instant: UW takes down No. 24 OSU in final seconds
A power outage only allowed Washington to shine far brighter Friday night. Early in the fourth quarter, Husky Stadium was engulfed in darkness, with the two teams deadlocked at 21. As the lights restored, so did the Huskies' offense, which put together a masterful final drive behind junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to take the lead for the first time of the night.
The Daily
Oregon sweeps Washington volleyball in three sets
The first of two games in a quick trip to the Oregon schools went quicker than the Washington volleyball team had hoped for. In just three quick sets, Oregon easily swept UW, as the Huskies failed to notch 20 points in a single set. Having defeated Oregon in Seattle less...
The Daily
Washington prepares for final game against Washington State
If there’s ever a game for the Washington women’s soccer team to win, it’s against its cross-state rivals: Washington State. The Huskies (9-6-3, 3-6-1 Pac-12) head to Pullman on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. to take on the Cougars (8-6-4, 2-5-3 Pac-12) for their final conference game of the season. Heading into the biggest rivalry game of the year, the Huskies will be determined to bounce back to form as they close out a rather inconsistent season.
The Daily
No. 1 Huskies clinch Pac-12 conference crown over Bruins
For the third time during his tenure as head coach of the Washington men’s soccer team, Jamie Clark has brought the Pac-12 championship to Seattle. “I should never have doubted them,” Clark said. “Those guys delivered. I was probably more nervous than them about getting it done.”
The Daily
Washington women’s golf finishes 10th at Pac-12 Preview
It was trouble in paradise for the Huskies on their trip to the Big Island this week. The change to tropical scenery couldn’t resurrect the lowly start to the season for Washington women’s golf, with its tenth-place finish at the Pac-12 Preview marking the fourth consecutive tournament finish of 10th or worse.
The Daily
UW campus to remain within U-District city council district in latest map
After a midnight proposal to split UW and the U-District into two separate city council districts popped up last week, the Seattle Redistricting Commission has responded with a new, amended map that would keep campus and its surrounding neighborhood intact within District Four. In a joint letter from the U...
The Daily
Magus Books takes on Wallingford with new location
On Friday, Oct. 28, a nook adorned with book-lined shelves and quotes painted high on the walls formally welcomed the community, poets, and readers alike to a new chapter in the life of Magus Books. The grand opening of Wallingford Magus Annex celebrated the new space that would serve as the second location to the familiar U-District favorite.
