After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
fox10phoenix.com
History on display at world's largest flying museum in Arizona
The Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa is a great place to check out military history and wartime artifacts. FOX 10 Photojournalist Corey Goodwin has a look.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Detroit Coney Grill Brings A Taste of The Motor City To The Valley
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. The Coney...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Children’s Museum moving to Tohono Chul
The Children’s Museum Oro Valley will close at 11015 N. Oracle Road on Dec. 1 to prepare for its new collaboration, Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul, on Jan. 3. The museum will completely transform as it moves to Tohono Chul, with indoor and outdoor exhibits, daily activities, and programming for kids and families.
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
Tucson Fire responds to Speedway building fire Wednesday
Tucson Fire crews responded to a building fire in the 6900 block of East Speedway Friday. The fire was near the Kolb intersection.
Police: Motorcyclist nearly killed at Golf Links and Camino Seco
A crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck shut down part of the Golf Links Road and Camino Seco intersection Wednesday night, Nov. 2, around 9 p.m.
Frontier to start new non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend
Frontier Airlines is starting several new non-stop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2245 W. Valencia Road.
tmpresale.com
Kimbras show in Phoenix, AZ Mar 6th, 2023 – presale code
A presale passcode for a new Kimbra presale is available below to tmpresale.com members!! During the limited time presale members have got a rare window of opportunity to buy show tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. You won’t want to miss Kimbra’s show in Phoenix...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
