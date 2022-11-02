ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic: How do Ange Postecoglou's side bridge Champions League gap?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was "disappointed" but not "disheartened" as his side finished their Champions League campaign with a sobering loss in the Bernabeu. The same themes were evident in the 5-1 loss to Real Madrid that have been there in every one of their six, winless, games in the group stage. Chances created. Chances missed. Chances conceded. Chances scored.
BBC

Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC

Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC

R﻿eal Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
BBC

Guardiola wary of 'clinical' Mitrovic

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Fulham’s impressive start to the season and is bracing for a challenging contest against the Cottagers on Saturday. Marco Silva’s side are five points off the top four and have won two and drawn one of their past three games.
BBC

McKinstry grateful to have learned from 'mental' Bielsa

Stuart McKinstry credits the “mental” methods of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds for helping him making an impact with boyhood club Motherwell. The 20-year-old winger left the Fir Park academy at age 16 to join Leeds, where he has made two first-team appearances, before returning on loan to Motherwell in August.
ESPN

Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot

French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
BBC

Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss

Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC

Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Felix, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Rashford, Torres, Tete, Messi

Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) Leicester City have been scouting...
BBC

Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return

Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. T﻿he Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
BBC

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC

Super League: Beaten Grand Finalists Leeds to face Warrington in 2023 season opener

Beaten Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos will kick off the 2023 Super League season when they travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday, 16 February. Newly-promoted Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils the following day, with Wakefield facing Catalans. Hull KR will host Wigan on 18 February and Hull FC tackle...
BBC

Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour

Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...

