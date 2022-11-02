Read full article on original website
BBC
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic: How do Ange Postecoglou's side bridge Champions League gap?
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was "disappointed" but not "disheartened" as his side finished their Champions League campaign with a sobering loss in the Bernabeu. The same themes were evident in the 5-1 loss to Real Madrid that have been there in every one of their six, winless, games in the group stage. Chances created. Chances missed. Chances conceded. Chances scored.
BBC
Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
France v Australia: rugby union Test match – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Wallabies pull off rare back-to-back wins with victory in Paris over the world No 2 side? Find out with Daniel Gallan
BBC
Real Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
Amadou Onana watching Lampard’s goals to help open his Everton account
Amadou Onana has been watching clips of his manager’s goals in an attempt to improve his all-round game after failing to score this season
BBC
Guardiola wary of 'clinical' Mitrovic
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Fulham’s impressive start to the season and is bracing for a challenging contest against the Cottagers on Saturday. Marco Silva’s side are five points off the top four and have won two and drawn one of their past three games.
BBC
McKinstry grateful to have learned from 'mental' Bielsa
Stuart McKinstry credits the “mental” methods of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds for helping him making an impact with boyhood club Motherwell. The 20-year-old winger left the Fir Park academy at age 16 to join Leeds, where he has made two first-team appearances, before returning on loan to Motherwell in August.
BBC
Leeds must pay RB Leipzig £18m after Cas rejects appeal over Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer
Leeds must pay RB Leipzig 21m euros (£18.4m) after their appeal against the transfer of Jean-Kevin Augustin was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). Leeds had appealed against Fifa's ruling in June that they must honour their "purchase obligation" for the striker, who joined on loan in 2020.
ESPN
Giroud stars as AC Milan thrash Salzburg to book last-16 spot
French forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals and created another as AC Milan crushed FC Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. Needing to avoid defeat in their final Group E match to reach the last 16 against an Austrian...
BBC
Liam Rosenior: Hull City boss says return to the club as head coach gave him goosebumps
Newly-appointed Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said his return to the club gave him goosebumps. The 38-year-old spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Shota Arveladze on Thursday. Rosenior started the season in interim charge of League One side Derby...
BBC
Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss
Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Felix, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Rashford, Torres, Tete, Messi
Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) Leicester City have been scouting...
BBC
Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return
Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
BBC
Super League: Beaten Grand Finalists Leeds to face Warrington in 2023 season opener
Beaten Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos will kick off the 2023 Super League season when they travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday, 16 February. Newly-promoted Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils the following day, with Wakefield facing Catalans. Hull KR will host Wigan on 18 February and Hull FC tackle...
BBC
Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour
Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
