Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was "disappointed" but not "disheartened" as his side finished their Champions League campaign with a sobering loss in the Bernabeu. The same themes were evident in the 5-1 loss to Real Madrid that have been there in every one of their six, winless, games in the group stage. Chances created. Chances missed. Chances conceded. Chances scored.

2 DAYS AGO