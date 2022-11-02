ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact

One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
Genshin Impact leaks showcase Scaramouche’s skillset and animations as the Wanderer

Following the reveal that the highly anticipated character Scaramouche would finally be joining the world of Teyvat as a playable character, the leaks surrounding the upcoming Anemo character have been almost nonstop. However, the latest leaks showcasing the animations of Scaramouche’s redesign as the Wanderer might be the most exciting ones yet.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording

A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends

Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards” to go along with it?

Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
One team made it to the Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major with a negative round difference

Eight CS:GO teams qualified for the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major, but only one did it with a negative round difference. While seven teams maintained a positive round difference, one European team stood out. Fnatic advanced to the Legends Stage with a 3-2 record but had a -13 round difference, according to HLTV.
New Sion interaction has him bouncing around like a pinball in League of Legends

Syndra got a mid-scope update with League of Legends Patch 12.19, and the community received it with open arms since it brought the champion back to relevance again after she started to fall behind the rest of the pack. But with new changes, there are, of course, new bugs. Vandril,...
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
When does Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 end?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. It has managed to continue for 22 seasons, with the most recent being the Chrome-filled Chapter Three, season four. As we get closer to the winter season, many fans are curious about when this season will end and the next will begin.
All TFT Set 8 traits that are new

Riot Games is dropping several new Teamfight Tactics traits within the upcoming Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring a first-time customizable trait and a trait that isn’t a trait. Slated to release on the PBE servers on Nov. 15, TFT Set Eight will introduce a new mechanic called Hero Augments...
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
What’s the best quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title. The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days. There have also been at least two weeks to practice in the campaign.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘UD’

If you’ve been playing Wordle for a while, you have probably found, or even developed, a strategy that fits your playstyle. Among the most popular ones, players can look for the most popular letters first, start from the vowels, or use the same string of words every single day. And sometimes, after finding a couple of letters somewhere, you might start feeling stuck, with no idea what to guess next. If the letters you find are at the end of the word, it might even make it harder to remember words that fit your current criteria.

