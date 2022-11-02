Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
Drone Swarm Launcher Truck Displayed At China’s Big Arms Expo
Screenshot from Chinese-state TV broadcastThe highly-mobile truck-mounted swarm launcher can hold 18 drones that can execute strike, surveillance, and possibly other functions.
French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
PARIS (AP) — Jordan Bardella was elected Saturday to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France's leading far-right party, a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally. Bardella, an ambitious 27-year-old and outspoken member of the European Parliament, won...
Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope's main Mass
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf packed Bahrain’s sports stadium on Saturday for Pope Francis’ big Mass, as he shifted the attention of his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. The English-language liturgy was clearly...
US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as...
UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker
LONDON (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday. Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in...
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what...
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists' methods after road blockades...
