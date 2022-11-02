Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Three Pettis County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 22-year-old Tylor Washington, of Sedalia was passing another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lane. His vehicle was overtaken and struck by 23-year-old Sofia Oleynic of Green Ridge.
Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer
A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN MODERATELY INJURED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, the accident occurred when 59-year-old Gloria Carrillo swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and went of the road striking the ditch. Carrillo was...
KRMS Radio
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a burglary. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kassandra H. Ferguson. Ferguson stated that sometime earlier in the afternoon, someone forced entry into her residence and stole cash from inside. Photos of the scene were taken. A suspect was named, but not located at the time of the report.
Traffic Stop Yields Drug Paraphernalia, Firearms
On Friday at 2:09 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation at 12th and Marvin. Investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Douglas Ward Hampton, Jr., of northeast Pettis County, was in possession of items associated with illegal drug activity on his person. And following a probable...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Lamine Road in Pettis County. Deputies were advised it was a matter in regard to a violation of an Adult Protection Order. Contact was made with both subjects, and the order was not currently in place. No crime had been committed, and a documentation report was completed.
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED FOR DEFRAUDING A BANK
A Carrollton man has been charged with a felony for defrauding a secured creditor. According to a probable cause statement, BTC Bank attempted to repossess two pickup trucks in Nathaniel Steward’s possession. After Steward failed to deliver both vehicles to the bank, authorities from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office got involved and supervised the recovery of the trucks.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
Mom wants answers on son’s death at Jackson County jail
A local mom says her son overdosed and died during his first night in the Jackson County jail, following a misdemeanor arrest. Now she wants answers.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0