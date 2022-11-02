This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a burglary. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kassandra H. Ferguson. Ferguson stated that sometime earlier in the afternoon, someone forced entry into her residence and stole cash from inside. Photos of the scene were taken. A suspect was named, but not located at the time of the report.

