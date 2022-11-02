Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside, you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you.
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services
Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light
NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie
A popular restaurant with a cult following now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Drug dealer apprehended near DCC
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has apprehended a narcotics dealer near Dutchess Community College in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Charles Faircloth, 77, of Pendell Commons in the Town of Poughkeepsie, was charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to sell. On Thursday, the...
Who in the World Chooses the Challenging Coffee Lid Over the Easy One?
Starting a day with a cup of hot coffee is a must for many of us and if you go to a store where you make your own, sometimes fellow coffee drinkers spark up an interesting conversation. Just the other day while I was getting a cup at Stewart's in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fugitive from Dutchess County arrested in NYC
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old Pine Plains man has been arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for dissemination of indecent materials to minors. The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation, according to Sheriff Kirk Imperati. Hayez Prelich was charged with felony disseminating indecent materials to minors...
columbiapaper.com
Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell
HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
Gentrification talks planned in Hudson Valley
Forge Project, a new Native-led arts and decolonial education initiative based in Ancram, is hosting a three-part series of dialogues and intimate conversation sessions, dubbed "Gentrification is Colonialism."
Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale
A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
Poughkeepsie Resident Claims Mail Carrier Comes After 8PM
What time does your mail carrier arrive at your house? Someone just moved into a city here in the Hudson Valley and they can't believe what time they get their mail each day. Is this really happening?. We've all seen movies where the mail carriers travel around the neighborhood. Have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters honored for rescuing man after mining accident
ALBANY – Members of three Dutchess County Fire Departments were awarded the statewide EMS “Innovation Award for Operational Innovations” for rescuing a man trapped in an eastern Dutchess mine tunnel in December of 2021. The Regional Special Operations Team members, operated jointly by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire in vacant Newburgh building
NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
Comments / 1