Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?

There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services

Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light

NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie

A popular restaurant with a cult following now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drug dealer apprehended near DCC

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has apprehended a narcotics dealer near Dutchess Community College in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Charles Faircloth, 77, of Pendell Commons in the Town of Poughkeepsie, was charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to sell. On Thursday, the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fugitive from Dutchess County arrested in NYC

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old Pine Plains man has been arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for dissemination of indecent materials to minors. The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation, according to Sheriff Kirk Imperati. Hayez Prelich was charged with felony disseminating indecent materials to minors...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell

HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale

A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
HIGHLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters honored for rescuing man after mining accident

ALBANY – Members of three Dutchess County Fire Departments were awarded the statewide EMS “Innovation Award for Operational Innovations” for rescuing a man trapped in an eastern Dutchess mine tunnel in December of 2021. The Regional Special Operations Team members, operated jointly by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire in vacant Newburgh building

NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
NEWBURGH, NY

