North Haledon, NJ

North Haledon officials expected to merge Board of Adjustment with Planning Board

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

NORTH HALEDON — The Planning Board will assume all powers now held by the Zoning Board of Adjustment under an ordinance expected to pass this week.

The idea for that change, which had been suggested in February 2021, was resurfaced after another quiet year for local zoners who canceled their past two meetings and handled just four applications overall.

The seven-member zoning board first asked to form a new panel of volunteers to conduct planning and zoning duties. But officials said the only proper course of action would be to keep the existing Planning Board and to merge zoning matters into that body — a subtle but important difference protected by the New Jersey municipal land use law.

Mayor Randy George proposed to abolish the zoning board at the last meeting of the Borough Council, whose members introduced an ordinance to amend the municipal code to reflect that move. It is up for a final vote on Wednesday. "This isn't a reflection of the volunteers in any way," he said. "This is streamlining the process."

The main responsibilities of a planning board are to prepare the municipal master plan and to consider development applications for permitted uses. A zoning board decides whether to grant non-permitted uses and changes to a zone, based on the master plan.

Assuming the ordinance goes through, the zoning board will be abolished as of New Year's Day — except for any cases pending before it on that date. As of this week, there were none.

There is one caveat to the new format.

Members of the governing body who sit on the nine-member Planning Board, including George and Councilman Vincent Parmese, will have to recuse themselves from applications for use variances because such cases deal with zoning relief.

The state law, last amended in February 1999, provides that towns with fewer than 15,000 citizens can grant zoning powers to their planning boards. North Haledon has a population of 8,927.

The concept of a board holding both functions has been embraced elsewhere in the county, including in Bloomingdale, Haledon and Prospect Park.

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Haledon officials expected to merge Board of Adjustment with Planning Board

