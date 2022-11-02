ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

New Jersey just picked Paterson's municipal court for a pilot addiction program

The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

PATERSON — The city is one of six in New Jersey that will get substance abuse intervention pilot programs for its municipal court, state officials announced on Tuesday.

The program, known as Opt for Help and Hope, will be designed to match the recovery court program that currently operates in New Jersey Superior Court, officials said.

Officials said Opt for Help and Hope will assist people with substance use problems before their drug-related conduct escalates to the kind of more serious crimes that are prosecuted in Superior Court.

Besides Paterson, the other pilot programs will be in Pemberton, East Orange, Hamilton Township, Franklin Township in Somerset County and Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County.

Each program will receive a $333,333 grant from a New Jersey Attorney General settlement with a company allegedly involved in the false advertisement of opioid products.

The participating county prosecutors must set up a program that screens potential participants at the time of arrest or at any point in the court process. Participants are given a peer recovery coach who will arrange for the person to be assessed for services, including treatment at a community-based treatment provider and recovery support, and transportation to appointments.

The funding for the pilot program is for a 24-month period from March 1, 2023 through Feb. 28, 2025, officials said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

Comments / 3

 

