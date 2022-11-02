ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

‘Person of interest’ in Felix DeJesus disappearance opted not to talk to cops, lawyer says

The Bergen Record
3 days ago
 3 days ago
PATERSON — After being dropped off by two Paterson police officers, Felix DeJesus walked down a hill into Westside Park, where he ended up hanging out with five strangers near Johnny Briggs Baseball Field.

The group gathered around a fire they built to get warm on a cold February night, using wood pallets to fuel the flames. They sat on a log a few feet from the Passaic River, near a closed pedestrian bridge, and drank alcohol until the booze ran out.

That’s when three of them made a trip to a nearby liquor store, leaving DeJesus and another person behind. When the three returned, neither DeJesus nor the other person was around, but the fire was still burning.

That’s the account DeJesus family members and their lawyer’s private investigator have pieced together by talking with the five people the 41-year-old Haledon resident encountered in the park on Feb. 2.

Nine months later, DeJesus remains missing in a case that resulted on Monday in 90-day unpaid suspensions being imposed against the two cops who officials determined failed to follow police procedures when they detained DeJesus prior to his disappearance.

During much of the time that DeJesus has been missing, the public outcry and focus has been on the conduct of the two officers — Jacob Feliciano and Dodi Zorrilla — both of whom were rookies at the time of the incident. Now the DeJesus family and its lawyer are looking to draw attention to the events in the park, hoping that putting more information out to the public will somehow help them find Felix.

“Our sources tell us that a person of interest lawyered up and won’t talk to the police,” said DeJesus family lawyer Jeff Patti.

The “person of interest” was one of the five people DeJesus encountered in the park, Patti said. Haledon authorities told a private investigator working for Patti that the person refused to speak with borough police detectives and asked for legal representation.

The case has been a source of controversy since the beginning, when it took weeks for law enforcement officials to acknowledge publicly that DeJesus had been in police custody prior to his disappearance. City officials initially refused to release copies of recordings from the body cameras worn by Feliciano and Zorrilla, only making the videos public after a judge ordered Paterson to do so.

Week after week, DeJesus family members and their supporters have attended City Council meetings, angrily demanding answers.

Patti said he decided to reveal the information about the “person of interest” in hopes of triggering new information. “We’re just trying to find out what happened to Felix,” Patti said.

Haledon police first revealed that DeJesus encountered five people “congregating” in the park way back in April. But the police disclosed no details about what happened.

Paterson Press on Monday sent Haledon Police more than 30 questions about the five people DeJesus met in the park. Haledon police referred their questions to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the person in that department who oversees investigations into fatalities. The prosecutor’s office has not responded to the inquiry.

Crystal Gacia, DeJesus’ sister-in-law, said she personally found four of the people who police say “congregated” with the missing man and talked to them. She said the man who stayed with Felix while the others went to the liquor store told her he left to go to work and gave Felix his sweater to stay warm. The others said no one was there went they got back to the fire.

The missing man’s brother, Eric DeJesus, talked with a reporter on Tuesday morning at the spot where the fire had been. He reached to the ground and picked up a charred nail he said he believed was from one of the pallets burned there.

“He wanted to warm up,” DeJesus said of his brother, who was wearing only a T-shirt when police took him into their patrol vehicle.

When asked if he thinks Felix is still alive, Eric DeJesus said: “I’m never going to say my brother is dead unless I see him with my own eyes. Sometimes people go missing for two years and then just come back.”

Family members said that even though Felix was a heavy drinker, he would never go missing for long periods of time, not seeing his mother or children.

After news of the police officers' suspensions became public on Monday, Mayor Andre Sayegh issued a statement saying the Internal Affairs inquiry determined that the two officers were not responsible for DeJesus’ disappearance.

Zorrilla's lawyer, Pat Caserta, said he thought the suspension imposed against his client was too long.

“My concern all along has been that the Paterson police department and these two officers in particular have been vilified solely because of their response in trying to help DeJesus,” Caserta said.

Zorrilla's attorney said that DeJesus had asked the two cops to drop him off near the park.

“Nobody has presented me or my client with a clear statement of what these officers should have done differently with Mr. DeJesus,” Caserta said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

Comments / 7

Miesha Mansilla
3d ago

They cuffed him. If he wasn't under arrest, then why cuff him and put him in the car if he wasn't being charged? He was clearly intoxicated, why not take him to the ER or even overnight at the complex. That's what they were supposed to do!

Reply
7
Gloria Vargas
3d ago

It was clear from the police cam video, Felix was concerned about his arm/wrist being broken. At that precise moment the officers should had called an ambulance or could’ve escorted Felix to the ER for medical attention. Those two officers failed to protect someone who clearly was under distress and in need of medical attention. 90 day suspension?? That’s the coverup!! Passaic County needs a shake down! STOP VOTING FOR THESE CROOKS!

Reply
5
G V
3d ago

The two cops ARE responsible for this man disappearance. Sayegh just covering the corruption going on in the Paterson police department.

Reply
2
 

