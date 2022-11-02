MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

7 HOURS AGO