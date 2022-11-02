Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson looted ahead of expected battle for city; Russian conscripts receiving ‘little or no training’
Russian troops taking vehicles, art and even religious artefacts from Kherson; UK says Russia struggling to train new recruits
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international...
Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister...
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and...
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but...
French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
PARIS — (AP) — Jordan Bardella was elected Saturday to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France's leading far-right party, a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally. Bardella, an ambitious 27-year-old and outspoken member of the European...
New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships
MILAN — (AP) — Italy's new far-right led government adopted a measure Friday formalizing the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy...
Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs
MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port have gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
High hopes, but low expectations on eve of UN climate change conference
As representatives of the world’s nations prepare to meet Sunday for the first day of the latest United Nations climate change conference, experts are skeptical that new national actions sufficient to avert catastrophic climate change will be announced during the two-week event. “I think not likely, for COP27,” Jake...
North Korea fires missiles into sea amid US-S. Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the...
1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships
MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group...
Drone Swarm Launcher Truck Displayed At China’s Big Arms Expo
Screenshot from Chinese-state TV broadcastThe highly-mobile truck-mounted swarm launcher can hold 18 drones that can execute strike, surveillance, and possibly other functions.
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker
LONDON — (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday. Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil...
Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants
LONDON — (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.
Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a...
Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope's main Mass
MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf packed Bahrain’s sports stadium on Saturday for Pope Francis’ big Mass, as he shifted the attention of his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. The English-language liturgy...
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
JOLIET, Ill. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being "cavalier" and "divorced from reality" after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
