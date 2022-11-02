Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Sue Ann Mitchell Elected 2nd VP Of AIC
INDIANAPOLIS – Kosciusko County Council President Sue Ann Mitchell was elected second vice president of the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Board of Directors. She began her term on Tuesday. Board elections were held during the AIC’s annual conference in September. “I have been a longtime supporter of...
inkfreenews.com
Yakym, GOP Pay Homage To Walorski
WARSAW – With the thoughts of Jackie Walorski’s death still fresh in their minds, Republicans in Kosciusko County on Tuesday, Nov. 1, rallied around the man who is poised to possibly step into her shoes in one week. Rudy Yakym III, nominated by Republicans to replace Walorski on...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
WANE-TV
Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some nights, cars and trucks would line the road leading to the five-acre compound of barns and outbuildings waiting to pull inside. Events were advertised on Facebook, and most of those vehicles came from north of downtown Ossian and Fort Wayne, with the drivers paying several gatekeepers who usually sat at the entrance of a fence admission before entering.
WANE-TV
Councilman Arp requests police footage from Mayor Henry’s crash after Henry’s sentencing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge sentenced Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Thursday afternoon regarding his OWI case that resulted in a car crash in October. The judge accepted the parameters set in the plea agreement, which required Mayor Henry to $3,166 in restitution. Mayor Henry also had...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. It would change the area’s status as a food desert. As they get further into the planning process, however, racial equity advocate Ty...
WOWO News
Allen County judge to be appointed to Delphi murders case
INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull to the Delphi murders case. Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener has recused himself from the case. Indiana Supreme Court public information officer Kathryn Dolan said in a release that trial court judges can recuse themselves from a case for a variety of reasons, and do not have to explain a refuse for the recusal.
WANE-TV
Allen County commissioners view concept design of potential new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Inmates will live in a 250-bed, a 1-or-2-story pod with easier access to medical and dental treatment, the kitchen, and the heartbeat of a jail – the intake, release, and processing center. That was part of a jail concept presented Friday at the...
wfft.com
County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
fortwaynesnbc.com
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
WOWO News
New Allen County Jail designs available to view
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time
It's the final tuneup for No. 13-ranked Indiana, as the Hoosiers take on St. Francis in their second exhibition game of the season. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you up to date in real time with all the news and views straight from press row and Assembly Hall.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Poultry prices causing turkey troubles for food banks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Turkey is the talk of the town on Thanksgiving, but many are talking about inflation and the price of purchasing poultry. The USDA says the price of whole bird turkey is sitting at $1.99 per pound. This time last year, it was $1.15.
WANE-TV
Proposed subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of West Hamilton and Aboite Center roads. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
WANE-TV
Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
WANE-TV
Parkview Cancer Institute name change honors CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett. According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
