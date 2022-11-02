ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Sue Ann Mitchell Elected 2nd VP Of AIC

INDIANAPOLIS – Kosciusko County Council President Sue Ann Mitchell was elected second vice president of the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Board of Directors. She began her term on Tuesday. Board elections were held during the AIC’s annual conference in September. “I have been a longtime supporter of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Yakym, GOP Pay Homage To Walorski

WARSAW – With the thoughts of Jackie Walorski’s death still fresh in their minds, Republicans in Kosciusko County on Tuesday, Nov. 1, rallied around the man who is poised to possibly step into her shoes in one week. Rudy Yakym III, nominated by Republicans to replace Walorski on...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some nights, cars and trucks would line the road leading to the five-acre compound of barns and outbuildings waiting to pull inside. Events were advertised on Facebook, and most of those vehicles came from north of downtown Ossian and Fort Wayne, with the drivers paying several gatekeepers who usually sat at the entrance of a fence admission before entering.
OSSIAN, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Allen County judge to be appointed to Delphi murders case

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull to the Delphi murders case. Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener has recused himself from the case. Indiana Supreme Court public information officer Kathryn Dolan said in a release that trial court judges can recuse themselves from a case for a variety of reasons, and do not have to explain a refuse for the recusal.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

New Allen County Jail designs available to view

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Poultry prices causing turkey troubles for food banks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Turkey is the talk of the town on Thanksgiving, but many are talking about inflation and the price of purchasing poultry. The USDA says the price of whole bird turkey is sitting at $1.99 per pound. This time last year, it was $1.15.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Parkview Cancer Institute name change honors CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett. According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN

