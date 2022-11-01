Read full article on original website
Debunked film causes Republicans to mobilize, raising concerns of voter intimidation
A conspiracy theory claiming that liberal activists are stuffing ballot drop boxes with fraudulent votes has been thoroughly and repeatedly debunked. But many Republicans have embraced a film that uses the stylings of an investigative documentary to make the lie seem plausible. And now some are mobilizing around its false claims, raising concerns over voter intimidation in the final days before the midterms. NPR's Shannon Bond reports.
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent counting of military ballots in the state
Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R) filed a lawsuit on Friday to temporarily block the counting of military ballots in the state after an election official sent her absentee ballots bearing fake names. “In this case, the temporary injunction remedy sought is to prevent any military elector absentee ballots cast...
Oregon's newest Congressional district is a toss-up as Republicans make gains
The state of Oregon has long been a safe blue haven for Democrats. But this year Republicans are threatening upsets in races across the state. Recently, the Cook Political Report shifted Oregon's newest congressional district to a toss-up as the Republican candidate there gains momentum. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
A pollster on what Democrats need to do to mobilize Black male voters
With just days to go before voting ends in the 2022 midterms, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll is showing some warning signs for Democrats, specifically when it comes to who's more keen to vote this year. Across age, race, income, gender and other demographic groups, the survey shows Black voters are among the least enthusiastic to vote. And Black voters have historically voted for Democrats at a higher rate, with Black women among the most reliable Democratic voters. Now, we probably don't have to remind you - like with any voting bloc, there is still a vast array of diverging opinions, ideologies and issues that are important among Black voters.
Election deniers are seeking to become their state's top election official
Democracy is on the ballot. That assertion has been a common refrain this election cycle, and that is because across the country, Republicans who falsely argue the 2020 election was not legitimate are running for positions that affect how ballots are cast and counted. NPR's Miles Parks is tracking these...
Biden gives closing argument on the state of U.S. democracy
** President Biden sounded the alarm tonight about internal threats to American democracy. With the midterm elections less than a week away, he said voters need to think about the future of democracy as they cast their ballots because this is no ordinary election year. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT...
Money is pouring into state judicial campaigns this year
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Douglas Keith of the Brennan Center for Justice about why money is pouring into state judicial campaigns.
Live: Biden warns democracy is at stake in pre-midterm speech
With Election Day for the 2022 midterms just around the corner, President Biden has delivered a prime-time speech touching on threats to democracy, including misinformation and possible election violence. Here's what you need to know:. Federal agencies released an internal bulletin late last week warning of a heightened threat from...
The Supreme Court could end affirmative action. What could happen next?
What could happen if the Supreme Court ends affirmative action for college admissions? Where else might it be disallowed? This week the court heard arguments in cases involving two elite institutions, Harvard and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. All six conservative justices indicated skepticism about allowing race to be considered in college admissions, signaling they may be ready to overturn decades of precedent. Well, Ian Millhiser is covering this for Vox, and he's with us now. Hey, Ian.
