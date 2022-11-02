Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Roanoke man killed, several injured, in Franklin County auto crash
A Roanoke man died and multiple people were injured when a pickup in whch they were riding crashed Monday night along U.S. 220 in Franklin County. Virginia State Police said the incident occurred at 7:47 p.m. when a northbound 2008 Ford F250 ran off the dual-lane highway at a sharp curve near Henry Rd. The pickup careened down an embankment, through a creek and struck a tree.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Franklin News Post
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career
Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
Franklin News Post
New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
Franklin News Post
Eagles reach semifinals with a pair of triumphs
CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s volleyball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A tournament with a pair of 3-0 shutouts in the play-in and quarterfinal rounds. Wednesday, the Eagles (12-11), the No. 4 seed from the West, blanked James River-Midlothian, the No. 1 seed from the...
Franklin News Post
Eagles finish regular-season play at Northside
ROANOKE—Franklin County seeks its sixth victory of the year Friday when the Eagles face Blue Ridge District rival Northside in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 7 p.m. The last time the Eagles (5-4) won six regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns (2018...
Franklin News Post
HONOR ROLL
Middle SchoolGRADE 6 PRINCIPAL’S LIST: Megan Agee, Emanuel Aguilar, Caitlyn Altice, Ethan Anderson, Walter Anglin, Sara Arnold, Laken Ashe, Serenity Barbour, Nkyiah Belcher, Riley Bilka, Jude Biller, Jaelynn Blank, Hayden Blankenship, Connor Bowers, Blake Bowman, Channing Bowman, Kendall Bowman, Skyler Bowman, Bailey Brabbin, Addison Brickey, Silas Brown, Marshall Brush, Jimmy Bunn, Kaylee Bussey, Ethan Byrd, Nevaeh Carmichael, Dante Cianchetta, Violet Constable, Ethan Coulter, Jacob Cressell, Jordyn Davis, Anna-Leah Dillon, Loryn Divers, Madison Dooley, Piper Ellis, Dakota Farrell, Dylan Fitzgerald, Julia Flint, Siena Gallatin, Alexa Garcia, Bentley Gibson, Emma Gordon, Landynn Gray, Easton Green, Edwin Gregorio Garcia, Sophie Harbert, Bracie Harris, Carolyn Hatchett, Blair Hodges, Jeremiah Hodges, Jared Horton, Stephen Huynh, Taylor Janczuk, Ian Jester, Katielynn Jones, Trenton Jones, Allysa Keatts, Nevaeh Keen, Kevin Kniceley, Zachary Leftwich, Iyana Lewis, Kaden Liechty, Marli Lowe, Natalie Mallar, Alayna Martin, Blake Mason, Cooper McPherson, Mackenzie Meador, Yoselin Mesina Guiterrez, Ryland Mitchell, Elyssa Montgomery, Serenity Myers, Alexander Nelson, Haiden Nicholson, Ella Nix, Omar Nur, Athena Osborne, Bryson Overstreet, Kaylynn Pagans, William Pasley, Joshua Patterson, Elijah Penantel, Levi Peters, Mason Philpott, MacKenzie Pilson, Liam Pinto, Izaiah Preston, Jonathan Price, Anthony Quinn, Faustino Rafael, Jacob Ramsey, Aurora Riddle, Skyler Riley, Kolbrin Robertson, Daniel Santiago, Kassady Saul, Brody Shifflett, Layne Sigmon, Matthew Simms, Cole Skakum, Riley Smith, Emma Spichek, Kaylee Spires, Autumn Stanley, Noah Stump, Ava Switzer, Madelyn Timney, Abielle Turner, Alaina Via, Suzanne Waldron, Ryder Wall, Atlee Wampler, Emily Wells, Charles White, Dashall Willard, Khloe Willard, Samantha Wilson, Brady Woods, Leon Woodson, Edan Young.
Franklin News Post
Panthers open men's basketball season Tuesday
FERRUM—Patrick Corrigan makes his debut as Ferrum College’s men’s basketball coach Tuesday when the Panthers entertain William Peace (N.C.) University in their 2022-2023 season opener. Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Corrigan is Ferrum’s seventh men’s basketball since the Panthers began play in...
Comments / 0