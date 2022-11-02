ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

natureworldnews.com

Plants Can Change Their Root Direction and Grow Away From Saline Areas To Avoid Soil Salts

Plants can shift the direction of their roots and grow far from saline locations to avoid salt in the soil. Researchers contributed to the discovery of the enabling factors. The finding modifies our knowledge of how plants alter their form and development direction and could help address the growing global issue of excessive soil salinity on crops.
earth.com

Bats protect young trees from insect damage

A new study led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has found that bats play a fundamental role in keeping temperate forests growing by helping to protect young trees. According to the experts, without bats to prey upon them and hold their populations in check, insects that mulch on tree seedlings go wild, doing three to nine times more damage than when bats are present.
CNET

Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
Ingram Atkinson

After being born in 1832, this tortoise becomes the oldest living land animal in the world

Living past 100 is impressive as it is but this animal makes it look easy. With three other tortoises, Jonathan, who was born in 1832 and was about 50 years old at the time, was transported to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882. He was given that name in the 1930s by Sir Spencer Davis, the governor of Saint Helena, and has seen 31 governors in office. He continues to stay on the property of Plantation House, the governor's official mansion, and is looked after by the Saint Helena administration.
The Independent

These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden

As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
natureworldnews.com

Platypus Movement Is Restricted by Large Dams, Which Has Important Conservation Implications

Large dams limit platypus movement, according to a recent genetic study, with significant conservation implications. In some Australian states, platypuses are considered a threatened species, and there are general conservation concerns due to the species' well-documented population decline, as per Sciencedaily. A recent study that was published in Communications Biology...
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Struggles To Get Big Fish Into Its Nest For The Eaglets

Bald eagles are a damn cool animal. A majestic symbol of strength, courage and freedom, any animal with those characteristics would have to be pretty badass, right?. They are the definition of an apex predator. Nothing really hunts them, but they hunt a lot of things. Sure, the odd bear might try to get to their nest but they are only killing babies, not adults.
natureworldnews.com

To Categorize Mimicry Rings Among North American Bumble Bees, Scientists Use Generalization Approach Based on Human Perception

Despite widespread recognition of bumble bee mimicry, distinct North American mimicry rings have yet to be defined, owing in part to the prevalence of intermediate and imperfect mimics in this region. To categorize mimicry rings among North American bumble bees, scientists use a generalization approach based on human perception. They...
ancientpages.com

Unknown Aspect Of Human Evolution Discovered Through Ancient DNA Study

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr. Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide's Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published...
a-z-animals.com

Tiny Crab Nearly Drowns a Large Bald Eagle in Impressive Fight

Tiny Crab Nearly Drowns a Large Bald Eagle in Impressive Fight. Bald eagles, like other eagles throughout the world, have long been revered as emblems of fortitude, bravery, independence, and longevity. Additionally, the bald eagle was unique to North America, unlike other eagles. In American history, some eagles have attained notoriety.

