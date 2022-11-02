Living past 100 is impressive as it is but this animal makes it look easy. With three other tortoises, Jonathan, who was born in 1832 and was about 50 years old at the time, was transported to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882. He was given that name in the 1930s by Sir Spencer Davis, the governor of Saint Helena, and has seen 31 governors in office. He continues to stay on the property of Plantation House, the governor's official mansion, and is looked after by the Saint Helena administration.

3 DAYS AGO