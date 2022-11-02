Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Checks: 63% of Americans Support the Federal Government Sending More Inflation Relief
There have been several holdover pandemic issues that have hogged headlines this year as record inflation continues to plague American households. With seven days to go until the critical midterm...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Considers Buying a Bank
The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, is stepping up its efforts as it considers purchasing a traditional bank to bridge the gap between the traditional financial sector and the digital asset market, according to a report from Bloomberg. In an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Coinbase Sees A 55% Decline in Revenue Year-Over-Year
After the closing bell yesterday November 3, Coinbase announced its financial results for the third quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $590.3 million, which was much lower than the $1.31 billion it recorded for the same period last year. As investors fled cryptocurrency markets, revenue fell by...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Crypto Companies Are Back to Laying Off Employees
As the bear market began to lighten up in November, crypto companies started the month by conducting widespread layoffs of employees. Because of the ongoing bear market, cryptocurrency organizations, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, venture capital firms, and blockchain technologists, have been compelled to lower their workforce sizes in order to maintain their agility.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Boson Protocol Launches a Platform for Selling Real Items as Redeemable NFTs
In a newly released version of its NFT marketplace, Boson Protocol now enables users to trade physical products in the form of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that they may burn and exchange for the same items within a specific time limit. Justin Banon and Gregor Boroa founded boson in 2019 with...
