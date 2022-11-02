ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance Considers Buying a Bank

The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, is stepping up its efforts as it considers purchasing a traditional bank to bridge the gap between the traditional financial sector and the digital asset market, according to a report from Bloomberg. In an interview at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Coinbase Sees A 55% Decline in Revenue Year-Over-Year

After the closing bell yesterday November 3, Coinbase announced its financial results for the third quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $590.3 million, which was much lower than the $1.31 billion it recorded for the same period last year. As investors fled cryptocurrency markets, revenue fell by...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Crypto Companies Are Back to Laying Off Employees

As the bear market began to lighten up in November, crypto companies started the month by conducting widespread layoffs of employees. Because of the ongoing bear market, cryptocurrency organizations, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, venture capital firms, and blockchain technologists, have been compelled to lower their workforce sizes in order to maintain their agility.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Boson Protocol Launches a Platform for Selling Real Items as Redeemable NFTs

In a newly released version of its NFT marketplace, Boson Protocol now enables users to trade physical products in the form of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that they may burn and exchange for the same items within a specific time limit. Justin Banon and Gregor Boroa founded boson in 2019 with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy