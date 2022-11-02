Read full article on original website
Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match
The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match.Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).She will meet players on the pitch and join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, before taking a seat to watch the match.Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time...
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
SkySports
Nasser Hussain: England have advantage at T20 World Cup but pitch could pose a challenge against Sri Lanka
Nasser Hussain says England hold an advantage in the race to qualify from Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but says the pitch they play Sri Lanka on on Saturday could prove the challenge. In a very tight Group 1, a victory of any description will be enough for...
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header
Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England centre Tatyana Heard's journey from supermarket to semi-final
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Just under three years ago Tatyana Heard started working in a supermarket. On Saturday she will play for England against Canada in a World...
England 46-6 Papua New Guinea: Rugby League World Cup quarter-final – as it happened
Tommy Makinson scored a record five tries as England dominated Papua New Guinea to move into the last four
BBC
T20 World Cup: Mark Wood and Tymal Mills give insight into England's win over New Zealand
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. England's 20-run win over New Zealand on Tuesday reignited their T20 World Cup hopes. They now go into the final round of...
Princess of Wales attends Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Alexander McQueen
The Princess of Wales was warmly welcomed by sports fans on Saturday as she attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made her way onto the pitch this afternoon ahead of the game, dressed in a red full-length coat by Alexander McQueen.Photographs showed the royal carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams at Wigan’s DW Stadium. It marks her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Box-office England stars selling World Cup to wider audience
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - England v Papua New Guinea. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 14:30 GMT Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. When Great...
Sporting News
Australia v Afghanistan T20 World Cup result: Aussies leave it up to Sri Lanka to qualify for finals
Australia held onto victory by four runs against Afghanistan but now rely on Sri Lanka to defeat England. The Aussies posted a total of 168 runs from the opening 20 overs of the match but were disappointed in the end. The last four-and-a-half overs, the home side failed to put...
Canada 19-26 England: Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: A place in the final against New Zealand or France was up for grabs. Read Sarah Rendell’s account of how England won a thriller
BBC
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Ireland v South Africa: Autumn Nations Series – live
Minute-by-minute report: The world champions face the No 1 team in world and Lee Calvert has updates on all the action
Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match
The Princess of Wales took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union earlier this year, a position previously held by Prince Harry Kate Middleton is hoping to be England's lucky charm as the men's team takes on Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals. The Princess of Wales headed to DW Stadium in Wigan, England, on Saturday to watch the match live, showing up in a long red coat with a turtleneck sweater underneath, which she accessorized with a pair of burgundy boots. ...
prestigeonline.com
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held. Heading for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and looking to plan your activities?. With just a month left to the opening game on November 20 2022, we explore the eight beautiful stadiums which will host matches at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Josh Addo-Carr stars as Australia reach semi-finals with resounding win over Lebanon
Tries: Addo-Carr (5), Mitchell, Murray (2), Martin Goals: Cleary (6) Josh Addo-Carr starred as Australia reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with a resounding 48-4 win over Lebanon in Huddersfield. Addo-Carr's hat-trick in the first 19 minutes set the Kangaroos on their way and he added two more after...
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
