ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match

The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match.Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).She will meet players on the pitch and join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, before taking a seat to watch the match.Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time...
BBC

Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins

Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
The Independent

What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
BBC

Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia

Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
The Independent

Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header

Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
The Independent

Princess of Wales attends Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Alexander McQueen

The Princess of Wales was warmly welcomed by sports fans on Saturday as she attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made her way onto the pitch this afternoon ahead of the game, dressed in a red full-length coat by Alexander McQueen.Photographs showed the royal carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams at Wigan’s DW Stadium. It marks her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of...
BBC

Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC

The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery

Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
People

Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match

The Princess of Wales took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union earlier this year, a position previously held by Prince Harry Kate Middleton is hoping to be England's lucky charm as the men's team takes on Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinals. The Princess of Wales headed to DW Stadium in Wigan, England, on Saturday to watch the match live, showing up in a long red coat with a turtleneck sweater underneath, which she accessorized with a pair of burgundy boots. ...
prestigeonline.com

Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held

Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held. Heading for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and looking to plan your activities?. With just a month left to the opening game on November 20 2022, we explore the eight beautiful stadiums which will host matches at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
BBC

Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise

The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...

Comments / 0

Community Policy