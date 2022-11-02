ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 16

jassen rodrigues
3d ago

Never mind that it could help a lot of people with different health issues, it’s ultimately the money that politicians care about!!!

Reply
3
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market. The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market. Supply chain issues are squeezing...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
TULSA, OK
hawaiinewsnow.com

Battle over water access among top issues in Maui mayoral race

Voters across the state are not just voting for candidates this year. There are also changes to county charters, which can make voters confused. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
GEORGIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's how your ballot gets counted for the general election

HNN News Brief (Nov. 4, 2022) Traffic alert: HECO will shut down all lanes of the H-1 in Pearl City this weekend for utility work. A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 4, 2022) Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy