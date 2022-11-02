Read full article on original website
Ruth Leon recommends… The Phillips Collection Livestreams – A portrait of George Walker
The Phillips Collection Livestreams- A portrait of George Walker. Sunday November 6 at 4pm and then available on demand for 48 hours. Online $15. One of my favourite art galleries in the world is the Phillips Collection in Washington DC, a beloved holdover from the years I lived in that great city. In recent years the Phillips has begun curating some terrific chamber music concerts and, even more recently, they’ve started livestreaming them for the benefit of those of us who don’t live in that great city.
Ruth Leon recommends…Why Does This Lady Have a Fly on Her Head? – National Gallery
Why Does This Lady Have a Fly on Her Head? – National Gallery. This charming little film from the National Gallery attempts to answer this question about this ‘Portrait of a Woman of the Hofer Family’. Francesca Whitlum-Cooper, The Myojin-Nadar Associate Curator of Paintings 1600–1800 at the National Gallery, investigates this portrait’s unusual addition.
More opera victims of Arts Council cuts
Glyndebourne Touring has lost half its funding. Welsh National Opera has been deprived of one-third of its subsidy, underpinning its tours in England. Covent Garden is down 10 percent, which won’t hurt too much. English National Opera has been removed altogether from the National Portfolio, with a final £17...
Alastair Macaulay: Carlos Acosta cannot get into the music
Our chief dance critic is dismayed by last night’s Birmingham shambles at Sadlers Wells Theatre. Into the Music SadIer’s Wells Birmingham Royal Ballet. The title of Birmingham Royal Ballet’s triple bill Into the Music addresses the issue that, for many people, is fundamental to dance as art: the harmony between sight and sound, and specifically the response of choreography to music. The programme, which opened in Birmingham last month and runs all this week (November 2-5) at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, is also an important introduction to the taste of the Birmingham Royal’s new artistic director, Carlos Acosta, who, taking the job immediately before the 2020 lockdown, has still achieved relatively little. The three scores are agreeably played by the Royal Sinfonia, conducted by Koen Kessels. The final work is to Beethoven’s symphony no 7, which Wagner called “the symphony of the dance”; it introduces many of us to the choreography of Uwe Scholz, who made more than a hundred ballets (mainly in Zürich and Leipzig) before dying in his forties in 2004.
Breaking: Germany questions the survival of radio orchestras
As the BBC ponders the demolition of half of its orchestras over the next two years, an influential voice in German broadcasting has given voice to the burning question: who needs radio orchestras?. Tom Buhrow, chairman of the national broadcaster ARD, said he was expressing ‘a personal opinion’ as ‘a...
The Slippedisc verdict: Arts Council bounty bar boils down to same old fudge
We had been warned to expect tough decisions. Arts Council England faced a ten percent funding cut and some big beasts were about to suffer. London orchestras were expecting to have their funding hinged to more out-of-town activities. The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company were put on warning. Small...
Chineke’s a rare winner in Arts Council funding round
Chi-chi Nwanoku’s diversity orchestra Chineke! has been added to the National FundingPortfolio with £700,000 a year. They have managed pretty well without for the past five years, but the ACE could hardly turn them down when the application came in. Opera UpClose, London based, has also been recognised....
Golda wins Bavaria Prize
This year’s Bavarian Culture Prize has been awarded to the South African opera singer Golda Schultz. ‘A fantastic firework of tones fills the stage when Golda Schultz sings,’ said Arts Minister Markus Blume. The prize is valued at 96,000 Euros.
Singers plan legal action against Salzburg Festival
A press conference has been called in Vienna next week to outline grievances by indisvidual singers against the elite event. Invitation to the press conference on November 11th at 11:15 am in Café Landtmann Model lawsuit. against the Salzburg Festival. Venue: Landtmannsaal in Café Landtmann, Universitätsring 4, 1010 Vienna,...
Australia rewrites Fidelio with indigenous focus
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is planning a concert performance of Beethoven’s Fidelio this month with Chief Conductor Simone Young and an international lineup of solists. In a fascinating collaboration, First Nations multi-award-winning author Tyson Yunkaporta has written new texts through an Indigenous lens to illustrate the opera’s dramatic themes of love, self-sacrifice and the journey to enlightenment. Australian actress Virginia Gay has also been confirmed as narrator after a high-chemistry performance in A Midsummer Night’s Dream earlier this year.
Climate catastrophe oratorio wins 40k Nordic prize
The Swedish composer Karin Rehnqvist has won the Nordic Council Music Prize, worth 40,000 Euros, for her oratorio ‘Silent Earth’. The Council decided: “Silent Earth” is a bewildering and powerfully encouraging work which greatly impressed the adjudication committee. With the climate catastrophe as its foundation, a major dramatic musical narrative for choir and orchestra emerges and leads the listener from ice into fire with a relentless force. In her work, Rehnqvist reveals her almost absolute mastery of the craft. With a masterful touch, she manages to demonstrate the capacity of music to simultaneously define time and space, and provide an emotional experience, free for everyone to interpret. Through all that darkness, the creative force sprouts at the same time and spreads the rumour that perhaps it may just be the only hope of humankind.
London orchestras count their losses
A number of London orchestras are among the big losers in the Arts Council’s funding round. Worst hit is the London Sinfonietta, which is 41% down. The London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia each lose 12%. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra appears to be unchanged, as is...
