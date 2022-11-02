ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff status in limbo

Victor Hill has filed for retirement and remains suspended from his law enforcement duties by order of Gov. Brian Kemp but is still—at least on paper—sheriff of Clayton County. Confused? You’re not alone. Chairman Jeff Turner explained that the county’s legal department had not yet heard back...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA Randy McGinley declines nomination for possible judgeship on retirement of Ott

With the announcement recently by Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge John Ott that he will be retiring at the end of the year, nine names were announced as nominees to be considered by Gov. Brian Kemp as an appointee to the judgeship. Included in those nominees was current District Attorney Randy McGinley. Nominees may or may not accept a nomination to be considered.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunman says armed robbery was a joke, detectives say it was real

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Deputies are investigating a bizarre armed robbery in Cherokee County. A masked and hooded man walked into the Smoke Stars Vape shop on Sixes Road in Canton Thursday night with a gun drawn. Surveillance video shows him pointing the gun at the clerk demanding specific vape products. Then, oddly, he starts laughing, pulls off his mask, and walks out without taking anything.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home

ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics

On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:. • Elizabeth Anne Smith, 41, East College Street, Jackson; restricted license violation, failure to drive on...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy