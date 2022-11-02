Read full article on original website
claytoncrescent.org
Sheriff status in limbo
Victor Hill has filed for retirement and remains suspended from his law enforcement duties by order of Gov. Brian Kemp but is still—at least on paper—sheriff of Clayton County. Confused? You’re not alone. Chairman Jeff Turner explained that the county’s legal department had not yet heard back...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
wabe.org
Advocates hope Atlanta ordinance protecting the formerly incarcerated is just first step
A recent ordinance passed by the city of Atlanta establishes formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The push to pass the law was led by Barred Business, an organization that supports people after they are released from incarceration. Bridgette Simpson is the co-founder and co-director of Barred Business, and...
fox5atlanta.com
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
Tarrant council to vote on rehiring fire chief once accused of pulling gun on Black Atlanta realtor after charges dismissed
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
fox5atlanta.com
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Kemp, Jones in 2022 Georgia midterm election
ATLANTA - Former Congressman and Atlanta Democrat Kwanza Hall has endorsed the two Republican candidates for Georgia's top state offices in the 2022 midterm election. In releases Friday morning, Hall announced his endorsement of Republican nominees Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election and Burt Jones in his race to be the next lieutenant governor.
Antisemitic messages scrawled on building, signs in Brookhaven overnight
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Jewish and African American leaders are denouncing the latest antisemitic messaging in the metro Atlanta area. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Brookhaven, where overnight Tuesday, someone spray-painted slurs on a townhouse building, a stop sign and a church sign. The phrases scrawled on the...
‘Tiger King’ says zoo animals live better than he does in Atlanta federal prison
Joe Exotic called the prison "the bottom of hell" and compared life there to how animals lived at the Atlanta Zoo.
Monroe Local News
Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA Randy McGinley declines nomination for possible judgeship on retirement of Ott
With the announcement recently by Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge John Ott that he will be retiring at the end of the year, nine names were announced as nominees to be considered by Gov. Brian Kemp as an appointee to the judgeship. Included in those nominees was current District Attorney Randy McGinley. Nominees may or may not accept a nomination to be considered.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about 'Good ol' Boy' sheriffs
fox5atlanta.com
Gunman says armed robbery was a joke, detectives say it was real
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Deputies are investigating a bizarre armed robbery in Cherokee County. A masked and hooded man walked into the Smoke Stars Vape shop on Sixes Road in Canton Thursday night with a gun drawn. Surveillance video shows him pointing the gun at the clerk demanding specific vape products. Then, oddly, he starts laughing, pulls off his mask, and walks out without taking anything.
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
fox5atlanta.com
FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned. The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month...
Monroe Local News
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
Georgians getting ready to fall back, despite state’s permanent daylight saving time law
ATLANTA — Last year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law for the state to permanently stay on daylight saving time. Despite that, Georgians are getting ready to move their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time comes to a close over the weekend. Channel 2′s...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics
On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
Georgia officer under investigation after pregnant woman says he harassed her in viral video
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A local police chief says video of one of his officers screaming at a driver was so disturbing he immediately launched an Internal Affairs investigation. The officer is now suspended. Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis says the incident happened Oct. 27 on Freeman Road. “Driver’s license....
Bodycam video | Atlanta police officer shows compassion to man who needed clothes on Halloween
ATLANTA — On Halloween, an Atlanta Police officer's bodycam video captured a moment of humanity and compassion. APD said in a post on Facebook that it was truly a moment of going beyond the badge to shine "a bright light on what it means to be human first." Officers...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:. • Elizabeth Anne Smith, 41, East College Street, Jackson; restricted license violation, failure to drive on...
