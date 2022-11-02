ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

StrongPoint Becomes AutoStore Distributor in UK and Ireland

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7yuo_0ivVwhkg00

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--

Strongpoint, a leading provider of grocery retail technology and distributor of AutoStore’s Cube Storage Automation, announces it has signed an agreement to expand its successful Nordics and Baltics partnership with AutoStore to the UK and Ireland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005374/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

AutoStore provides the world’s leading automation solution for grocery retailers looking to scale their e-commerce offer. The innovative cubic design allows customers to either store four times the inventory in the same space, or all of their existing inventory in one quarter of the space. Combined with software and StrongPoint’s grocery management expertise, it can boost efficiency to world-leading levels for maximum speed and return-on-investment.

Grocery retailers face unique profitability challenges while fulfilling e-commerce orders due to the complexity and variety of orders, labour-intensive nature of the industry and fast changing consumer habits. Automation is high on the agenda for grocery retailers looking to maximise the efficiency of their online offer and to add additional capacity to existing in-store or dark store manual order picking.

AutoStore, the robot technology company that invented Cube Storage Automation, has recently developed a unique solution to automate the storage and retrieval of frozen items. Until recently, AutoStore’s solutions have only covered two temperature zones, chilled and ambient. Most grocery retailers have been using manual picking for frozen items when automating their e-grocery fulfilment services, an essential product segment for grocery retailers. In October, StrongPoint was selected to design and install the world’s first AutoStore grid with three temperature zones, ambient, chilled, and frozen, for a grocery distribution company.

“We look forward to bringing our unique expertise from the world’s most innovative and cutting-edge AutoStore installation, purpose-built for groceries with automation at all three temperature zones, to the UK and Ireland. Automation for groceries is unlike any other sector and we have over 35 years collective experience in food management, working for grocery retailers in over 20 countries,” said StrongPoint group CEO Jacob Tveraabak.

“While grocery e-commerce has not dramatically changed in the last two decades, automated micro-fulfilment centres built into existing stores or standalone offers a game changing opportunity to increase productivity and reduce costs and the UK is at the forefront of embracing the concept. AutoStore’s market leading automated storage and retrieval system for ambient, chilled and frozen requires an incredibly small footprint due to its ability to quadruple a retailer’s storage space. When combined with StrongPoint’s grocery solutions and expertise this new offering provides an incredible opportunity for grocery retailers in the UK and Ireland,” said StrongPoint SVP for E-Commerce, Chris Mackie.

StrongPoint provides an end-to-end e-ecommerce solution purpose built for grocery retailers wherever they are on their online journey. Automation with AutoStore is integrated into StrongPoint’s world-class order picking and multiple last mile options, allowing grocery retailers a one-stop-shop for their entire grocery e-commerce automation needs.

About StrongPoint

StrongPoint is a grocery retail technology company that provides solutions to make shops smarter, shopping experiences better and online grocery shopping more efficient. With over 500 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, the UK and Ireland and together with a wide partner network, StrongPoint supports grocery and retail businesses in more than 20 countries. StrongPoint provides in-store and e-commerce solutions and is AutoStore’s first grocery-focused distribution partner. StrongPoint is headquartered in Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange [ticker: STRO].

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005374/en/

CONTACT: Jacob Tveraabak

CEO StrongPoint ASA

Tel: +47 908 21 370

jacob.tveraabak@strongpoint.com

KEYWORD: NORWAY EUROPE IRELAND UNITED KINGDOM

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY SUPERMARKET RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ONLINE RETAIL

SOURCE: StrongPoint

PUB: 11/02/2022 04:37 AM/DISC: 11/02/2022 04:37 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK

Paramount has struck a multi-year distribution agreement with Virgin Media, extending a long-term partnership between the pair. Streamer Paramount+, which has been heavily prioritizing international, will debut on Virgin TV in 2023, handing the 8,000-hour platform distribution in thousands of homes. AVoD service Pluto TV will also appear on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, while networks Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon remain on the platform. Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK and Canada, said the move “supports our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK.” Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra told investors on a third-quarter earnings...
The Associated Press

German chancellor’s China visit sparks debate at home

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the...
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help

ABOARD THE GEO BARENTS (AP) — Humanitarian groups caring for nearly 1,000 rescued migrants on three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but Italy’s new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe portas it hardens its position against rescue boats.
getnews.info

Solar Vehicle Market Size, Growth Strategies, Growing Demand, Global Survey and Forecast 2022-2027

The global solar vehicle market to reach US$ 1,400.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.32% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on solar vehicle industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global solar vehicle market reached a value of US$ 190.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,400.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.32% during 2022-2027.
BBC

UK to open negotiations over future of Chagos Islands

The UK has agreed to open negotiations with Mauritius over the future of the Chagos Islands, a British territory in the Indian Ocean since 1814. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he wanted to "resolve all outstanding issues" over the archipelago. The effective operation of the joint UK-US military base on...
getnews.info

Pet Supplement Market Size, Growth, Pet Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Application, Geographical Analysis and Revenue Forecast by 2022-2027

The global pet supplement market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among pet owners about the health benefits of pet supplements. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pet Supplement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global pet supplement market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2022-2027.This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy