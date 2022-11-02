Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
HARRISBURG, PA – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known as...
phillyvoice.com
Fentanyl test strips made legal in Pennsylvania in hopes of reducing overdose deaths
Fentanyl test strips are no longer classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in Pennsylvania, a development aimed at reducing fatal overdoses in the state. Possessing the paper test strips previously carried criminal penalties. By decriminalizing them, drug users can know whether the substances they're taking have been laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small amounts. Last year, fentanyl was involved in 78% of the 5,343 overdose deaths recorded in Pennsylvania.
‘Fall back’ in Pittsburgh: Where the daylight saving debate stands
PITTSBURGH — This weekend, Pittsburgh and much of the country will turn the clocks back one hour even though some lawmakers already agreed to end the back-and-forth between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time. Several viewers reached out to Channel 11 to ask why we’ll still “fall back” Sunday...
Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
nextpittsburgh.com
Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
LIST: Top roller coasters in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers. Amusement Today, a website […]
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
FBI Pittsburgh warns of holiday scams
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're quickly approaching the most wonderful time of the year with good food, quality family time and a whole lot of shopping.But Pittsburgh's FBI office says people in our area keep losing their hard-earned money to scammers.Acting Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson sat down with KDKA's Meghan Schiller to talk about how people can avoid falling victim."Scammers are always after us for our money and our personal information, but especially during the holiday time," said Olson.He emphasizes the "who reached out first" question to consider."If you didn't create the engagement, so in other words, if somebody...
PennDOT looking to hire 700 temporary workers for winter season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's November and before you know it, the snow will be flying. When it does, PennDOT wants you to be prepared.The District 11 office, which covers roads in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, held their annual winter weather preparations news conference Thursday. Being safe on the roads this winter can be easy with simple preparations like checking weather conditions, making sure your vehicle has the proper maintenance, putting on your snow tires and having a survival kit in your car in case you get stuck"You want to make sure you are tailoring your kit to your specific...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
PA Department of Human Services issues EBT scam warning
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning residents about a potential scam regarding EBT cards. The DHS says that the scam involves people receiving a text message saying that there is an issue with the recipient’s EBT card. These texts may even go out to people who are not a […]
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
Gov. Wolf signs bill requiring retirement systems to divest Russian assets
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill providing for state pension systems to divest assets relating to Russia and Belarus.
Makers of Monopoly reveal new Pittsburgh-themed board
PITTSBURGH — The makers of Monopoly revealed a new Pittsburgh-themed game board on Wednesday. An event was held at the National Aviary on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the new board. Monopoly took submissions of locations and landmarks people wanted to see on the board. Today, the business released a...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For October 2022
BOO! Don’t be spooked or scared by a move in October, many area residents took the time to relocate during the month. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up 5.0% over last October. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of...
wtae.com
PennDOT preps for winter season
As winter approaches, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is using this time to remind drivers how to stay safe out on the roads. The agency has been planning winter operations since the middle of summer as crews check on equipment and supplies. “We are having our equipment inspections all around...
butlerradio.com
FBI Warns Of Tech Scam
Federal law enforcement is advising residents to be aware of tech support scams that allow criminals control of the computers and financial accounts of victims. A recent statement by the Pittsburgh Division of the FBI detailed the increasing number of people falling victim to these kinds of scams. Scammers posing...
State police slap Reserve Township auto salvage yard with multiple charges
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny County salvage yard is facing more than 800 summary offenses and dozens of misdemeanor charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Fraud Investigators conducted a routine audit at Rusty Hook Auto Salvage LLC in Reserve Township in September. There, investigators say they found...
