iheart.com
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Hiring Summer Water Patrol Officers
(Iowa) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it's hiring Water Patrol Officers for the summer of 2023. Must be a U.S. citizen or legally authorized to work in the United States. Must possess a valid Motor Vehicle Operator's License. Must pass a background check. Must have the the...
Iowa awarded $60 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is getting $60 million in federal funds to help residents pay their utility bills. The funds are coming from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income families pay home heating and cooling bills, prevents energy shutoffs, pays for home repairs, and more.
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Texas Braces For Severe Weather
Governor Greg Abbott today activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state over the next few days. Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout much of Texas, with the most significant expected to be north of San Antonio into Central and East Texas. Texans are encouraged to stay aware of local forecasts and heed warnings of local officials as the storm system moves across the state.
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally. (Allegheny Co., PA) -- Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is blaming opponent Josh Shapiro for rising crime rates and shutdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak. During a rally in Western Pennsylvania last evening, Mastriano added the attorney general blindly followed Governor Tom Wolf's administration, saying Shapiro "has blood on his hands." Over 300 people attended the rally that included former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson. Election Day is next Tuesday.
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
Wine Investment Firm Accused Of Scam In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Insurance Division says a wine investment company is accused in a securities fraud scheme. Investigators say Windsor Jones L-L-C is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Iowan. The Insurance Division is ordering the company cease doing business in the state.
Warm-Weather Lovers Flock To This Arizona City The Most During Winter
Snowbird season is upon us. Where will you travel to in hopes of avoiding the frostbite?. WalletHub compiled a list of the most popular warm-weather travel destinations in the United States. Here's how they did it:. To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking...
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
Hialeah Man Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize Off Publix Ticket
A South Florida man is millions of dollars richer thanks to a $10 lottery ticket he picked up from Publix, according to WFLA. Fidel Avila, a 65-year-old Hialeah resident, won the top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game: $2 million! The lucky winner claimed his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, the Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday (November 1).
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
A Tennessee restaurant is getting some national attention for its menu of quick bites perfect for a fast meal. TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best restaurants around the country to grab a delicious quick bite. While several eateries were found in major cities like New York and Chicago, one small town in Tennessee managed to grab a spot on the list thanks to a longtime popular burger joint.
