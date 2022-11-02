The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO