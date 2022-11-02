Read full article on original website
A man pretended to be a student at Stanford. He got away with it for nearly a year
An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dorms for nearly 10 months, according to school officials.
Essence
Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School
The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'
A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Florida dad sues Palm Beach school after teacher allegedly posted gay pride flags, 'proselytized' to students
An Orthodox Christian dad living in Florida filed a lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach, alleging a teacher posted gay pride flags and "proselytized” to students.
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
The Math Ain’t Mathing—Illinois High School Math Teacher Fired for Calling Black Student N-Word
Racism reared its ugly head in a high school classroom when a math teacher called a Black student the N-word—and that’s not even the whole story. First-year Illinois schoolteacher, John Donovan, was caught on camera by students in his class at Kankakee High School when he referred to a student as a “Fu***** N*****.” CNN reported that the white teacher was terminated on Monday by the Kankakee School Board.
Pennsylvania biology teacher suspended for refusing to follow pronoun policy, reinstated after backlash
A high school biology teacher was suspended for not complying with the school district's student pronoun policy, but was reinstated after students and parents protested.
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Racist video circulates at Torrance high school, with Black student targeted by 'racially hateful message'
A video of seven girls yelling an anti-Black slur has resurfaced after five years at South High School, where someone reportedly sent a Black student the clip along with racist messages.
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
BET
Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’
Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
Happy Hallow-Racists! Utah Teens In Blackface Inmate Costumes Spark Investigations By Police & School District
We told you it was coming… By now, many of you have seen the viral video that shows a group of Utah Caucasians dressed up in their Hallow-racist Halloween costumes at Walmart. It’s as if every year, we have to tell white people it’s called “Halloween,” not “I’m Blackface and I’m Proud Day.” Meanwhile, […]
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Texas school administrator caught throwing student against wall: ‘My mind just kind of went blank’
A concerned mother released surveillance video she obtained from a Texas school showing a teacher throwing her child against a wall after an altercation.The incident occurred on 29 April at the GOALS Learning Centre in Round Rock, Texas, which is a school for students who suffer from emotional disturbances.Tatiana Alfano, the child’s mother, told Fox 7 Austin, that the school called her and informed her that her son had fallen and hit his head after yelling at his teachers.However, her son, 17-year-old Quintin Proctor, told his mother that a school administrator actually threw him into a wall. She requested...
Dr. Phil guest shocked by the dumbing down of America's children: 'a coverup within the... system'
Dr. Phil and his guest expressed shock Tuesday on the dumbing down of America's children in schools over the past few decades. "There is a sellout going on… instead of figuring out innovative ways to teach our kids and close the gap; it's like the system is caving to the least and meeting these kids where they are instead of bringing it up to standard," Dr. Phil said.
CNN
