ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School

The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student’s hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Black Enterprise

The Math Ain’t Mathing—Illinois High School Math Teacher Fired for Calling Black Student N-Word

Racism reared its ugly head in a high school classroom when a math teacher called a Black student the N-word—and that’s not even the whole story. First-year Illinois schoolteacher, John Donovan, was caught on camera by students in his class at Kankakee High School when he referred to a student as a “Fu***** N*****.” CNN reported that the white teacher was terminated on Monday by the Kankakee School Board.
KANKAKEE, IL
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
BET

Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’

Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
YUBA CITY, CA
The Independent

Texas school administrator caught throwing student against wall: ‘My mind just kind of went blank’

A concerned mother released surveillance video she obtained from a Texas school showing a teacher throwing her child against a wall after an altercation.The incident occurred on 29 April at the GOALS Learning Centre in Round Rock, Texas, which is a school for students who suffer from emotional disturbances.Tatiana Alfano, the child’s mother, told Fox 7 Austin, that the school called her and informed her that her son had fallen and hit his head after yelling at his teachers.However, her son, 17-year-old Quintin Proctor, told his mother that a school administrator actually threw him into a wall. She requested...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy