Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
The strongest female characters in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’
Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon would be less special without all its strong women. They live in an unfair society and suffer more hardships than their male counterparts, and yet still manage to break through and hold their own. GOT made some questionable decisions with its female...
Aubrey Plaza stans are losing their minds after shock MCU announcement
Aubrey Plaza has become the latest actor to join the seemingly never-ending cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her fans head-over-heels with the news. Plaza becomes the third Parks and Recreation alum to snare a major role in the MCU after Chris Pratt, and Kathryn Hahn whom she’ll be starring opposite against in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The casting is one of the biggest in recent times, with Coven of Chaos seeking to one-up its original series WandaVision.
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ revels in absurdity while winking at the squeaky clean reputation of its subject
Music biopic parodies and mockumentaries are hardly a new genre, which has become popular over the years thanks to films from This Is Spinal Tap to Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Typically, these parodies involve tortured artists who find commercial success, only to fly too close to the sun and come crashing back to earth — whether it be due to sex, drugs, and rock and roll, infighting with bandmates, or a combination thereof.
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
Latest Marvel News: Studio admits a Disney Plus series is way behind schedule as the rebirth of an MCU OG is teased
Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”
‘Titans’ fans are electrified by Raven’s season 4 transformation
DC Titans has gone through some major changes since its beginning and fans have been wanting them to step more into their superhero roles. In the beginning, Rachel Roth, played by Teagan Croft, was just a troubled girl with supernatural powers. In season 4 of Titans, however, she’s fully stepped into her superhero identity.
Latest Gaming News: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ receives unanimous acclaim from critics as fans muse over ‘Elden Ring’ DLC leaks
That hype-fueling promo campaign for God of War Ragnarok proved to be something of an undersell, after all, as reviews for the highly anticipated Santa Monica sequel are now calling it an improvement on every facet of the original title. But as we bask in the epic scale of Kratos’ next journey in the Nine Realms, the internet wants you to remember that even now, there’s no guarantee that Ragnarok will win Game of the Year, especially when its biggest competition is Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Elden Ring.
Polyglot horror enthusiasts sing the praises of a forgotten Netflix gem
The different cultural interpretations and swings at horror are what make it such a diverse and interesting one to consume. From Spanish-found footage zombie films to films about floating Indonesian lungs, the genre welcomes all. Netflix has often tried to capitalize on the international love for the genre, and one...
Where is Superman in ‘Titans’ season 4?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Titans season four, episode one, “Lex Luthor.”. In DC Titans, the team is headed to Metropolis for ConnerKent/Superboy to meet Superman, but the trip doesn’t go quite as planned. Conner, played by Joshua Orpin, is a clone of Superman and Lex...
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
