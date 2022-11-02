MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO