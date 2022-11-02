ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Live Updates: Miami vs. Florida State; Pregame

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC, Stream fuboTV). Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 14-12 win at Virginia while Florida State (5-3, 3-3) is coming...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Gameday Updates: FSU at Miami - Pregame Questions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: 2023 Antione Jackson, Dillard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Antione Jackson is ready to play at the next level. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback/safety is now a member of the 2023 Class after reclassifying in late October. Jackson has been a stellar playmaker for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His scholastic career will now ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Joshua Lloyd, Dillard

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Joshua Lloyd, of the Class of 2024 is one of Broward County’s best junior football prospects. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher plays for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His talent and leadership have helped the Panthers to a 6-3 record, including three in a row. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
High School Football PRO

Miami, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Belen Jesuit High School football team will have a game with Immaculata-La Salle High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MIAMI, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida

6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder first game at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch Fresno State transfer guards Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder in an exhibition game against Barry on Wednesday night. Haley Cavinder scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, one assist and on steal in 23 minutes while Hanna Cavinder scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, six assists and one steal to help the Hurricanes in an 88-28 win.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Loews Hotel makes splashy debut in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
wuft.org

Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
B106

Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos

Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
MIAMI, FL
