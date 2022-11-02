Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
National media predicts Miami vs. Florida State on Saturday
It’s Miami-Florida State, one of the greatest traditional rivalries in college football. A matchup that typically auto-generates the phrase, “throw out the records” has become a complete buy-in on the Seminoles as they roll into Hard Rock Stadium winning just one of their last four games. Mike...
What to watch for during tonight’s Miami vs. FSU game
The Miami Hurricanes will host its biggest rival on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium with in-state rival Florida State coming to town. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ABC. Florida State (5-3, 3-3) is entering the game playing...
Live Updates: Miami vs. Florida State; Pregame
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC, Stream fuboTV). Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 14-12 win at Virginia while Florida State (5-3, 3-3) is coming...
Live Gameday Updates: FSU at Miami - Pregame Questions
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
CBS Sports
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Prospect Profile: 2023 Antione Jackson, Dillard
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Antione Jackson is ready to play at the next level. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback/safety is now a member of the 2023 Class after reclassifying in late October. Jackson has been a stellar playmaker for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His scholastic career will now ...
Prospect Profile: Joshua Lloyd, Dillard
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Joshua Lloyd, of the Class of 2024 is one of Broward County’s best junior football prospects. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher plays for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His talent and leadership have helped the Panthers to a 6-3 record, including three in a row. ...
Miami, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Belen Jesuit High School football team will have a game with Immaculata-La Salle High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
How Palm Beach Central football narrowly avoided an epic collapse vs. Carol City
WELLINGTON — Palm Beach Central football coach Kevin Thompson wasn't in much of a mood to celebrate after his team closed the regular season with a 34-28 victory over Miami-Carol City on Thursday night. The Broncos (9-1) built a 34-0 lead after three quarters and then barely avoided a...
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
luxury-houses.net
A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida
6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
VIDEO: Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder first game at Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch Fresno State transfer guards Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder in an exhibition game against Barry on Wednesday night. Haley Cavinder scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, one assist and on steal in 23 minutes while Hanna Cavinder scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, six assists and one steal to help the Hurricanes in an 88-28 win.
Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I play...
Loews Hotel makes splashy debut in Coral Gables
MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...
wlrn.org
City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved
When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
wuft.org
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
Click10.com
Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
southdadenewsleader.com
Raising Cane’s grand opening fun coming to Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
Raising Cane’s will make its highly-anticipated Florida debut in Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Located at 2301 NE Eighth St., the new location is across from the Portofino Plaza shopping center. At the grand opening, the fun gets started early with Raising Cane’s hosting a “Lucky 20” drawing to...
Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos
Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0