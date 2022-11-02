The Minister of State for Immigration has vowed to 'swiftly' deport offenders who sparked a 'riot' at a migrant detention centre near Heathrow Airport last night. Robert Jenrick promised that the 'perpetrators of this disturbance will be held to account', after more than 100 detainees armed with knives and various other weapons reportedly left their rooms during a power cut and broke into the courtyard during the early hours of this morning.

