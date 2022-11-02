ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘We all want to leave’: poverty, not crime, fuels the urge to flee Albania

On Tirana’s embassy row, it has been all go for his majesty’s ambassador to Albania, Alastair King-Smith. The crisis in relations between the two countries, arising from the boats crossing the Channel with reportedly growing numbers of Albanians, has been reflected in the calibre of officials, both military and political, visiting the British mission.
BBC

The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery

Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Daily Mail

Government minister Robert Jenrick vows to deport offenders who sparked 'riot' at migrant removal centre near Heathrow Airport after '100 armed detainees left their rooms and entered the courtyard' during power cut

The Minister of State for Immigration has vowed to 'swiftly' deport offenders who sparked a 'riot' at a migrant detention centre near Heathrow Airport last night. Robert Jenrick promised that the 'perpetrators of this disturbance will be held to account', after more than 100 detainees armed with knives and various other weapons reportedly left their rooms during a power cut and broke into the courtyard during the early hours of this morning.
BBC

Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago

A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC

Farmers look after livestock but not themselves

Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...

