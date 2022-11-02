No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific

PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO