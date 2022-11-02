No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
ANTIOCH, Calif. — (AP) — Kim Carlson's apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who...
Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage
POWDERLY, Texas — (AP) — Storms ripped through parts of Texas on Friday, flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting at least two dozen people injured. One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma and about 120 miles (193...
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
JOLIET, Ill. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being "cavalier" and "divorced from reality" after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. — (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding in the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins, including a demolished church.
Tornadoes rip through Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries
POWDERLY, Texas — (AP) — Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, flattening homes, a church and toppling trees, with local officials in one Texas county reporting at least two dozen people injured. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said search and rescue teams as well as...
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX — (AP) — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week.
Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores
PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
Great road trip: Woman braves snowstorm, wins $50K in Idaho lottery
It might have been a hair-raising trip, but it was a profitable one for a hairdresser late last month. Miranda Kizziar braved a snowstorm with a friend and drove to a convenience store to buy $100 worth of lottery tickets in southeastern Idaho. After winning $256, she bought another $100 in scratch-off tickets. One of them was worth $50,000, Idaho Lottery officials said in a news release on Wednesday.
1 killed, dozens injured after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — At least one person was killed and dozens more were injured as a string of tornadoes roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Friday, authorities said. Multiple people were missing and dozens of homes were damaged by the twisters, which hit the southeastern Oklahoma...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh...
Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia
ATLANTA — (AP) — One candidate in Georgia's Senate contest warns that "spiritual warfare" has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a "warrior for God." But it isn't the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. It's Republican Herschel...
WSOC Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
132K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.https://www.wsoctv.com/
Comments / 0