Ga. Tech rallies to slip past Va. Tech 28-27
In his second career start, Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the final 10
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went to the town of Idabel to see the damage. He said on social media that all the homes had been searched and a 90-year-old man was killed. Keli Cain, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Emergency Management, said the man’s body was found at his home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Idabel. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also reported a 6-year-old girl drowned and a 43-year-old man was missing after their vehicle was swept by water off a bridge near Stilwell, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) north of Idabel. The drowning has not been officially attributed to the storm and will be investigated by the medical examiner, Cain said. Saturday afternoon Stitt declared a state of emergency for McCurtain County, where Idabel is located, and neighboring Bryan, Choctaw and LeFlore counties.
Did Tennessee football get away with safety vs. Georgia Bulldogs? See for yourself
Tennessee football escaped its fourth possession Saturday without Georgia adding another two points. But was it the right call? During the final few minutes of the first quarter, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins picked...
Social Media Buzz: Noah Sewell, Josh Conerly, and Bo Nix score trick-play touchdowns
It appears that Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham woke up on Saturday morning looking to have some fun. If you didn’t know that was the case before Oregon’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes, then you found out pretty quickly. It became apparent early on when backup offensive tackle Josh Conerly scored the first touchdown of the day, hauling in a short pass from Bo Nix after breaking out wide from the jumbo package formation near the goal line. Not long after, it was Nix himself who was on the receiving end of a score, hauling in a pass from RB...
