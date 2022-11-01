Read full article on original website
Related
How The November 8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio
For those who follow astrology, it is generally understood that full moons are a time of heightened energy, when the energies that have been building since the new moon reach their culmination and intentions set earlier in the month come to fruition (via Elite Daily). It is a time of big emotions, significant release, and harvest, making it the center of both urban legends and ancient folklore.
Beaver moon: November will bring last lunar eclipse of 2022 on Election Day
The second and final total lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on Nov. 8, which happens to be Election Day. The moon will appear to be red or copper-colored for 85 minutes next week depending on where you are, according to Space.com. Forbes reported it will be the longest blood...
November will feature a Blood Moon lunar eclipse. When is it, and what else is this month?
“Now the hours of daylight are shortening noticeably. Dusk and dark advance minute by minute as these November nights close down. By midafternoon today it is beginning to resemble sundown under a heavily veiled sky.” — Edwin Way Teale from the chapter “Darker Days” in his book “Circle of the Season: A Journal of a Naturalist’s Year.”
The last solar eclipse of the year can be seen today
A partial solar eclipse will be visible Tuesday afternoon to people in Asia, Africa and Europe. It will be the last one of 2022.
What is a blood moon?
It may look spooky, but a blood moon is just a trick of the light. Here we explain this phenomenon and tell you how and where to see the next one.
News Channel 25
Are those fireballs in the night sky? Astronomers say be on the lookout this weekend
NASA said to be on the lookout this weekend for possible fireballs from the Taurid meteor shower, which is expected to peak Saturday night. The meteor shower is visible whenever the constellation Taurus is high in the sky. But there is an indication that this year’s peak could be even more spectacular. The constellation is generally high up in the night sky shortly after midnight this time of year.
Last Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse for 3 Years to Hang in Sky on Election Day Morning
The last blood moon lunar eclipse for three years is expected to hang in the sky on Election Day 2022 morning (November 8th). NASA announced on Wednesday (November 2nd) through its Twitter account that the blood moon eclipse is among the various activities that stargazers will see within the coming days. “There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies.”
natureworldnews.com
Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon Falls on Election Day: An Event Line Up that Will Not Happen Again Until 2394
The total lunar eclipse, or "blood moon," will fall on Election Day. Experts say this event lineup will not happen again until 2394. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Oceania, Asia, the Americas, and Northern Europe as the moon passes through the shadow of Earth.
This month's Southern Taurids meteor shower will feature bright fireballs in the sky
The Southern Taurids' peak will be on November 5, with an increase of fireballs that can be seen in the sky without equipment. The Taurids are famous for producing the most and brightest fireballs — meteors that can appear brighter than the planet Venus.
Gizmodo
How to Watch the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower
Halley’s Comet won’t be visible for 39 more years, but at least we can enjoy its dust. The annual Orionid meteor shower, a byproduct of Halley’s most recent pass near Earth, has begun. The shower is set to last for the rest of October and the beginning...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
AOL Corp
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
Phys.org
The 'meteors of Halloween' are back this year. What to know about spotting a fireball
You might catch a glimpse of fireballs in the sky this week. The "meteors of Halloween" are back for the first time since 2015, according to NASA astronomers. Tens of thousands of years ago, a large comet broke up, creating a stream of cometary debris, a Facebook post from NASA Meteor Watch said. Every year, around this time, Earth spends a couple months passing through this wide stream.
See the moon visit Jupiter in the sky on Friday (Nov.4)
Skywatchers will have an excellent opportunity to spot Jupiter on Friday when the moon makes a close approach in the sky to the massive gas giant, the largest planet in the solar system.
Taurid meteor shower peaks Friday night; Look for "fireballs"
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The warm forecast for the weekend may be stealing all the headlines, but there are also some very cool nighttime sky events to keep an eye out for.First up. . . Moon and JupiterFriday night around 9 p.m. the Moon and Jupiter will be very close by in the SE sky. . . a great opportunity to see our solar system's most massive planet with the naked eye! The pair will also be close on Saturday night, although there may be a few more clouds around.Taurid Meteor ShowerThe Taurids are a rather...
boldsky.com
Total Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Date, Timings, Visibility, Where, How To Watch Chandra Grahan
When Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, as Sun Earth and Moon come into an alignment, the lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse happens when the entire Moon falls with the shadow of the Umbra on the earth. It occurs when the Moon and Sun are stationed on opposite sides of the Earth, and the planet completely overshadows its natural satellite.
Comments / 0