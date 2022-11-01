ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

For those who follow astrology, it is generally understood that full moons are a time of heightened energy, when the energies that have been building since the new moon reach their culmination and intentions set earlier in the month come to fruition (via Elite Daily). It is a time of big emotions, significant release, and harvest, making it the center of both urban legends and ancient folklore.
Are those fireballs in the night sky? Astronomers say be on the lookout this weekend

NASA said to be on the lookout this weekend for possible fireballs from the Taurid meteor shower, which is expected to peak Saturday night. The meteor shower is visible whenever the constellation Taurus is high in the sky. But there is an indication that this year’s peak could be even more spectacular. The constellation is generally high up in the night sky shortly after midnight this time of year.
Last Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse for 3 Years to Hang in Sky on Election Day Morning

The last blood moon lunar eclipse for three years is expected to hang in the sky on Election Day 2022 morning (November 8th). NASA announced on Wednesday (November 2nd) through its Twitter account that the blood moon eclipse is among the various activities that stargazers will see within the coming days. “There are plenty of reasons to watch the skies in November: a total lunar eclipse, the Leonid meteors, and chances to see Mars, Saturn, and the star Spica! Check out the best times to spot these celestial bodies.”
How to Watch the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower

Halley’s Comet won’t be visible for 39 more years, but at least we can enjoy its dust. The annual Orionid meteor shower, a byproduct of Halley’s most recent pass near Earth, has begun. The shower is set to last for the rest of October and the beginning...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025

The moon will turn red early Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025. The sun, Earth and moon will align to create a total lunar eclipse before daybreak on Nov. 8 that will be visible over all of North America. This will be the second lunar eclipse visible from the continent this year, the first one taking place on May 25-26. In addition to being visible across North America, the upcoming eclipse will also be seen from Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and eastern Asia.
The 'meteors of Halloween' are back this year. What to know about spotting a fireball

You might catch a glimpse of fireballs in the sky this week. The "meteors of Halloween" are back for the first time since 2015, according to NASA astronomers. Tens of thousands of years ago, a large comet broke up, creating a stream of cometary debris, a Facebook post from NASA Meteor Watch said. Every year, around this time, Earth spends a couple months passing through this wide stream.
Taurid meteor shower peaks Friday night; Look for "fireballs"

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The warm forecast for the weekend may be stealing all the headlines, but there are also some very cool nighttime sky events to keep an eye out for.First up. . . Moon and JupiterFriday night around 9 p.m. the Moon and Jupiter will be very close by in the SE sky. . . a great opportunity to see our solar system's most massive planet with the naked eye! The pair will also be close on Saturday night, although there may be a few more clouds around.Taurid Meteor ShowerThe Taurids are a rather...
Total Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Date, Timings, Visibility, Where, How To Watch Chandra Grahan

When Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, as Sun Earth and Moon come into an alignment, the lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse happens when the entire Moon falls with the shadow of the Umbra on the earth. It occurs when the Moon and Sun are stationed on opposite sides of the Earth, and the planet completely overshadows its natural satellite.

