Harwich Land Auction Generates Nearly $400K
HARWICH – An auction of 14 surplus parcels last Wednesday generated nearly $400,000 for the town and should produce additional tax revenues on an annual basis. The town accepted six bids during the “land of low value” auction, resulting in a total of $390,900. Eight additional landlocked parcels either received no bids or bids that did not meet the minimum price set by the town for the parcel. The town will conduct a second auction on those parcels on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at town hall.
UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction
The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
Rockfish, an Edgartown Mainstay, Comes Under New Ownership
The popular downtown Edgartown restaurant Rockfish has been sold to Island restaurateur Mike Santoro, as he expands his business operations to all three of the down Island towns. The restaurant, opened in 2014, was previously owned by the Coogan family, who own The Wharf Pub, a nearby liquor store called...
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board
YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
Video and updated: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
BRIDGEWATER – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) leadership presented certificates of completion to 22 graduating recruits of Class #BW22 on Friday. The ceremony took place at the Department of Fire Services’ Bridgewater campus. 22 Graduates from 15 Fire Departments-local firefighters graduating were:
Yarmouth Police Announce Promotions
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley, Lieutenant Brian Carchedi, and Sergeant Sean Reed were promoted and sworn in at Town Hall. Deputy Chief Andrew O’Malley has 22 years of law enforcement experience and began his career with the Yarmouth Police Department in 2000. Deputy Chief O’Malley served as: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Member of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT TEAM where he rose to the level of Assistant Team Commander, Department Instructor in Patrol Procedures, Active Shooter Response, use of Force, Taser, and Firearms, as well as an Instructor for the Municipal Police Training Committee. Deputy Chief O’Malley has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He is also a 2018 Graduate of class # 274 of the FBI National Academy.
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
7 Investigates: How mailbox bandits make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks
We have all heard the phrase “the check’s in the mail.” But some who are sending checks to pay bills have been discovering their payment’s been stolen straight from the mail, and police are seeing a lot more of it. Mailbox fishing, check washing and forgery...
Police seek information on Lady of the Dunes’ late husband
After identifying the "Lady of the Dunes" this week, police are now seeking information on her deceased husband.
