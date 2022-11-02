Lawmakers Need to Keep Farmers Central in 2023 Farm Bill Conversations [Opinion]

Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
Lancaster Farming
Conservationists Plant 4000 Trees in One Day in Chesapeake Bay Effort
GAP, Pa. — Conservationists closed out October by planting 4,000 trees in four Pennsylvania counties and in neighboring states in one day. Dubbed a “Treelay,” the Oct. 28 effort organized by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rallied volunteers to help buffer streams with native trees in Lancaster, York, Adams and Cumberland counties. Locations in New York, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia also participated.
therecord-online.com
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
HARRISBURG, PA – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known as...
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
echo-pilot.com
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Lancaster Farming
November Brings New Avian Influenza Infections
November has barely begun, but USDA has already confirmed three avian outbreaks in the Mid-Atlantic. The outbreaks confirmed so far this month are small backyard flocks in Bergen County, New Jersey; Wayne County, New York; and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Arizona on Wednesday became the 44th state to report avian influenza...
New days of recognition introduced for Pennsylvania veterans
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed two bills into law that designate holidays honoring veterans. House Bill 2361 designated June 12 of each year as “Women Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania. Representative Tracy Pennycuick says Women Veterans Day will recognize women who have served in the American military. “While women have served in […]
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
Tenth of Pennsylvanians to Vote Oz for Senate, Shapiro for Governor: Poll
Voter ticket splits for the midterm election might lead to varied partisan results in the battleground state.
Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
See Where Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidates Get Most Donations
The 2022 governor’s race in Pennsylvania has the attention of out-of-state donors and political action committees that have poured tens of millions of dollars into the critical election, according to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story. The majority of that money has been in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro....
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
addictedtovacation.com
14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania
The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until Election Day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here.
