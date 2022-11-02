ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lawmakers Need to Keep Farmers Central in 2023 Farm Bill Conversations [Opinion]

By Rick Ebert, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
Lancaster Farming
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Conservationists Plant 4000 Trees in One Day in Chesapeake Bay Effort

GAP, Pa. — Conservationists closed out October by planting 4,000 trees in four Pennsylvania counties and in neighboring states in one day. Dubbed a “Treelay,” the Oct. 28 effort organized by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rallied volunteers to help buffer streams with native trees in Lancaster, York, Adams and Cumberland counties. Locations in New York, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia also participated.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now

Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

November Brings New Avian Influenza Infections

November has barely begun, but USDA has already confirmed three avian outbreaks in the Mid-Atlantic. The outbreaks confirmed so far this month are small backyard flocks in Bergen County, New Jersey; Wayne County, New York; and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Arizona on Wednesday became the 44th state to report avian influenza...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YourErie

New days of recognition introduced for Pennsylvania veterans

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed two bills into law that designate holidays honoring veterans. House Bill 2361 designated June 12 of each year as “Women Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania. Representative Tracy Pennycuick says Women Veterans Day will recognize women who have served in the American military. “While women have served in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until Election Day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy