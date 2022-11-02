Read full article on original website
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
WGME
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
wabi.tv
Psychologist addresses string of school threats across several Maine communities
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats. Great night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 40's and lower 50's tonight. Record breaking highs are possible this weekend, with temperatures in the 70's. Former Patriots player Joe Andruzzi talks about his non-profit organization. Warm weather...
WGME
Wicked Warm! Record high temperatures possible in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Sunny and mild weather is in store for Wednesday, before a brief Thursday cooldown. A warmup takes hold on Friday, continuing through Monday. Temperatures will be close to record highs in many parts of Maine this weekend. After Monday, a cooldown looks to bring more seasonable November weather...
WGME
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit
(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
wagmtv.com
Fact Check: Maine’s Final Gubernatorial Debate
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Last night, WAGM partnered with WABI and WMTW to bring you the final Gubernatorial debate of 2022 In an effort to keep, you, the voter as informed as possible We’ll break down some of the claims made by the Candidates. The Final Gubernatorial Debate brought...
WMUR.com
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes ashore on Maine coast
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A humpback whale was found dead on Inner Heron Island in Maine on Tuesday. The juvenile whale’s body had already begun decomposing, according to Marine Mammals of Maine, which “significantly limits” the samples they could collect to learn more about the mammal’s life and death.
mainepublic.org
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
thewindhameagle.com
Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown
A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage enter home stretch of Maine governor's race
NEWCASTLE, Maine -- Nov. 4, 2022 — Following last night'sfifth and final debate, broadcast on WMTW, Democrat Janet Mills and Paul LePage were out campaigning on Friday. Mills told supporters her record and leadership style has been better than LePage's eight years in office, while LePage told supporters if the economy is bad, it doesn't matter what the other issues are.
wabi.tv
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
Maine clarifies limits on medical marijuana providers
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine delivered an October surprise to medical marijuana providers with guidance limiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by treating them like tobacco. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance on Oct. 7 that effectively bans medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing those products altogether while medical marijuana dispensaries and stores must treat them like tobacco products with an age limit of 21. Previously, those could be provided to people 18 and older with a medical marijuana card. The guidance caused an outcry because pre-rolled products and liquid concentrates for vaping are among the most popular — and profitable — cannabis products sold in medical and adult recreational stores. Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, co-chair of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, accused the Maine OCP of “executive branch overreach and bad faith.”
WMUR.com
Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
