Indiana State

Doctor who performed abortion on Ohio girl sues Indiana AG

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) -The doctor who performed an abortion on a ten-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing to stop Indiana’s attorney general from accessing medical records. The lawsuit filed by Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claims Attorney General Todd Rokita is sending subpoenas for medical records...
INDIANA STATE
Consumer alert: Products recalled in October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in October. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of opportunities available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Hoosiers need to know if purchased items are flawed or have the...
INDIANA STATE

