SB Nation

Tottenham Spurs vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

It is this humble writer’s opinion that the sports-washing, season-interrupting, trainwreck of a World Cup can’t start soon enough for Liverpool Football Club. But alas, here we are. Another week, another difficult match to navigate. This time, Liverpool travel down to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
ESPN

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source

Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation

Everton vs Leicester: The Opposition View | Blues battle Foxes at Goodison

Everton have a win and a draw in their last two matches after a run of three losses, and they're looking to take another three points when Leicester City comes to Goodison Park. While Everton have looked better for the majority of this year than for much of last, the Foxes have only recently found any life after a dismal start to the campaign that didn’t see them win a match until the start of October.
SB Nation

FA Appeal Decision To Not Suspend Klopp For Red Card

When Jürgen Klopp received a red card for an understandable, but over-the-top, verbal tirade against the linesman during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City last month, most assumed he would receive at least a one-match touchline ban as a result. Surprisingly, an independent regulatory commission decided against a suspension, announcing only a £30,000 fine for the outburst that Klopp himself admitted was unacceptable.
BBC

Newcastle are Premier League title challengers - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Newcastle are one of six sides who pose a threat to his team's bid for a third straight Premier League title. City are well placed to become only the fifth English club - after Arsenal, Huddersfield, Liverpool and Manchester United - to achieve the feat.
SB Nation

Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start

Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
SB Nation

Paul Ince Frustrated With ‘Jaded’ Display In Preston North End Defeat

The Royals had an extremely disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium after a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. After a quiet first half, Preston took the lead early in the second half through Ched Evans. Paul Ince then made a triple substitution, including bringing on Lucas Joao and Shane Long for Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite. Joao equalised from the penalty spot but Evans scored the winner late on to secure North End all three points.
SB Nation

Klopp Bodies Journalists Over Lack Of Critical World Cup Coverage

There are few things better in this world than Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp turning his righteous anger on something and letting fly. With the 2022 World Cup around the corner, Klopp came out hard against FIFA and the media who were both complicit in the human rights abuses in Qatar that are making this World Cup possible.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v Cardiff City - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(12th) Sunderland v Cardiff City (18th) Tickets: Tickets are available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow...
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester City are back in Premier League action, hosting Fulham at the City of Manchester Stadium today. Pep Guardiola pulled the right switches last time out with the selections of Julian Alvarez and young Rico Lewis. Here’s my guess at what the boss has in store this time around. And yes, Ederson gets the start in goal.
SB Nation

Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength

Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
SB Nation

Son Heung-Min surgery successful, with hopes of World Cup participation

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min had surgery on Friday to repair the bones around his eye, which were fractured in four places after a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match. The injury was severe enough that there was some question as to whether Son, the South Korea team captain and best player, would be able to participate for his country in the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

