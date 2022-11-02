Read full article on original website
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
SB Nation
Tottenham Spurs vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
It is this humble writer’s opinion that the sports-washing, season-interrupting, trainwreck of a World Cup can’t start soon enough for Liverpool Football Club. But alas, here we are. Another week, another difficult match to navigate. This time, Liverpool travel down to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs...
CBS Sports
Champions League: How a rare tiebreaker cost PSG first in group and could result in a tougher knockout draw
Gianluigi Donnarumma's reaction when speaking to Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier after Wednesday's 2-1 UEFA Champions League win away at Juventus said it all. The Italy international appeared to ask his boss a question -- presumably about top spot in Group H -- and clearly did not expect the...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Manchester United w/ The Busby Babe Podcast!
How are the lads feeling ahead of Sunday’s match at Villa Park?. What does Colin think of Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag, thus far?. More importantly, what should we expect to see from an Erik Ten Hag side on Sunday?. With the World Cup break looming, is this...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: The Opposition View | Blues battle Foxes at Goodison
Everton have a win and a draw in their last two matches after a run of three losses, and they're looking to take another three points when Leicester City comes to Goodison Park. While Everton have looked better for the majority of this year than for much of last, the Foxes have only recently found any life after a dismal start to the campaign that didn’t see them win a match until the start of October.
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
SB Nation
FA Appeal Decision To Not Suspend Klopp For Red Card
When Jürgen Klopp received a red card for an understandable, but over-the-top, verbal tirade against the linesman during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City last month, most assumed he would receive at least a one-match touchline ban as a result. Surprisingly, an independent regulatory commission decided against a suspension, announcing only a £30,000 fine for the outburst that Klopp himself admitted was unacceptable.
SB Nation
BBC
Newcastle are Premier League title challengers - Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Newcastle are one of six sides who pose a threat to his team's bid for a third straight Premier League title. City are well placed to become only the fifth English club - after Arsenal, Huddersfield, Liverpool and Manchester United - to achieve the feat.
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start
Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Frustrated With ‘Jaded’ Display In Preston North End Defeat
The Royals had an extremely disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium after a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. After a quiet first half, Preston took the lead early in the second half through Ched Evans. Paul Ince then made a triple substitution, including bringing on Lucas Joao and Shane Long for Andy Carroll and Yakou Meite. Joao equalised from the penalty spot but Evans scored the winner late on to secure North End all three points.
SB Nation
Klopp Bodies Journalists Over Lack Of Critical World Cup Coverage
There are few things better in this world than Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp turning his righteous anger on something and letting fly. With the 2022 World Cup around the corner, Klopp came out hard against FIFA and the media who were both complicit in the human rights abuses in Qatar that are making this World Cup possible.
Cautious optimism surrounds Arsenal's resurgence with fans uniting behind Mikel Arteta
It's all looking very positive at Arsenal football club this season.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Cardiff City - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Cardiff City (18th) Tickets: Tickets are available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Fulham
Manchester City are back in Premier League action, hosting Fulham at the City of Manchester Stadium today. Pep Guardiola pulled the right switches last time out with the selections of Julian Alvarez and young Rico Lewis. Here’s my guess at what the boss has in store this time around. And yes, Ederson gets the start in goal.
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength
Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
SB Nation
Son Heung-Min surgery successful, with hopes of World Cup participation
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min had surgery on Friday to repair the bones around his eye, which were fractured in four places after a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match. The injury was severe enough that there was some question as to whether Son, the South Korea team captain and best player, would be able to participate for his country in the World Cup in Qatar later this month.
