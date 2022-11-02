LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County-based public charter school hopes to return to class on Monday after spending almost the entire week in virtual learning due to illness. Gray Collegiate Academy announced on Monday that had been dealing with a high number of students who had "flu and other illnesses." As a result, the school decided to keep its roughly 600 students out of the classroom for the remainder of the week as crews worked in to clean the building.

