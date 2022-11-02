ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WRDW-TV

Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time. We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse. In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Council candidates speak out against members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two republican candidates for Richland County Council are speaking out against its current members. This afternoon District One candidate Jason Branham and District Six candidate Don Weaver held a news conference calling the Council’s recent decision to increase pay for its members irresponsible. The candidates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington County charter school aims to reopen Monday after illness forced weeklong closure

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County-based public charter school hopes to return to class on Monday after spending almost the entire week in virtual learning due to illness. Gray Collegiate Academy announced on Monday that had been dealing with a high number of students who had "flu and other illnesses." As a result, the school decided to keep its roughly 600 students out of the classroom for the remainder of the week as crews worked in to clean the building.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cunningham responds to vote on abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham responded to the conference committee’s postponed vote on the abortion ban. Cunningham told voters to “vote like freedom is on the line…because it is.”. Speaking specifically on women having the right to choose, Cunningham says he will not...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
ORANGEBURG, SC

