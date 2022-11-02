Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Richland County election officials on “high-alert” ahead of midterms, preparing for possible voter intimidation & threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With election-related threats and allegations of voter intimidation on the rise nationally, local officials say they’re going to be on “high alert” Tuesday as voters head to the polls for the midterm elections. “I’m always on high alert,” Terry Graham, Richland County Elections...
WRDW-TV
Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time. We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse. In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
'Dysfunction' and 'misconduct' are two words used to describe Richland Two in Inspector General's audit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The State Inspector General said Richland School District Two board is 'dysfunctional.' This comes five months after Governor Henry McMaster requested a review of the school board. The 54-page audit included allegations of misconduct with the use of district funds. There were also claims of dysfunction...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Council candidates speak out against members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two republican candidates for Richland County Council are speaking out against its current members. This afternoon District One candidate Jason Branham and District Six candidate Don Weaver held a news conference calling the Council’s recent decision to increase pay for its members irresponsible. The candidates...
abccolumbia.com
Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
WLTX.com
Lexington County charter school aims to reopen Monday after illness forced weeklong closure
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County-based public charter school hopes to return to class on Monday after spending almost the entire week in virtual learning due to illness. Gray Collegiate Academy announced on Monday that had been dealing with a high number of students who had "flu and other illnesses." As a result, the school decided to keep its roughly 600 students out of the classroom for the remainder of the week as crews worked in to clean the building.
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
WIS-TV
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Irmo High School were notified of an investigation into a suspicious social media post circulating online Wednesday. Dr. Kaaren Hampton, the principal of the school told families she’d been made aware of a situation involving a suspicious note written on a wall that was shared on social media.
Columbia City Council approves several big items in Tuesday's meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council took up several budget items at its meeting on Tuesday night. The first large item that received approval was an ask for $1.16 million for Columbia's Rapid Shelter, which opened its doors earlier in the day. Howard Duvall, City Councilman At-Large, said this...
Man involved in Columbia neighborhood standoff arrested after 17 hours
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A barricaded man in northeast Columbia has been arrested after a 17-hour standoff with police. According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there overnight. Police said the...
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
abccolumbia.com
Cunningham responds to vote on abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham responded to the conference committee’s postponed vote on the abortion ban. Cunningham told voters to “vote like freedom is on the line…because it is.”. Speaking specifically on women having the right to choose, Cunningham says he will not...
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
wach.com
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
Here's what a months-long investigation in Richland Two found out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Office of State Inspector General (SIG) has released its report on the investigation regarding the practices of Richland County School District Two finding several faults, including how members of the school board work with one another. SIG was established by the General Assembly...
