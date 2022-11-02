Read full article on original website
Mattress Mack Says Philadelphia Has 'Worst Fans Ever' After Viral Incident
Houston businessman Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale called Philadelphia Phillies supporters the "worst fans ever" while addressing a now-viral incident that took place after the Houston Astros' Game 3 loss at Citizens Bank Park. "I was told they are the worst fans ever. I expected the best and I got the...
Nets to Suspend Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended point guard Kyrie Irving without pay for at least five games amid his refusal "to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film" he shared a link to on his Instagram story last week, the team announced in a statement on NBA.com Thursday (November 3) evening.
The Phillies Have A Real World Series Uniform Dilemma
Covino and Rich discuss the rumors that the Philadelphia Phillies are going to wear their throwback powder blue jerseys during Game 5 of the World Series! The guys explain why wearing a throwback uniform from the 1970s-1980s during a World Series game could negate any sense of identity for the 2022 Phillies. But as Covino and Rich allude to, if this is what Philly fanatics want, then this is what they’ll get!
Bruins Sign Free Agent Prospect Convicted Of Bullying Disabled Classmate
The Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, an NHL prospect whose draft rights were relinquished after his past conviction of abusing and bullying a developmentally disabled classmate were made public, to an entry-level contract on Friday (November 4), ESPN reports. Miller, 20, a defenseman, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in...
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
