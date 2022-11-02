ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Creative Pinellas 'Arts Annual 2022' celebrates dozens of local talents

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NJf0_0ivVejsM00

One of the biggest and best parties of the year — not to mention a display of explosive, must-see artwork — the Creative Pinellas "Arts Annual" is better than ever in 2022.

With a fundraising opening party on November 10, then two more days of lively festivities, this Arts Coast celebration at the Creative Pinellas Gallery will then feature free admission for all until Dec. 31.

More than 25 Pinellas County artists will be featured in this wide-ranging show, including John Gascot, Patricia Kluwe Derderian, Carol Mickett & Robert Stackhouse, and Mark Mitchell.

"The talent in Pinellas County is just explosive, and it keeps getting better and better and more exciting," Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair said.

Creative Pinellas, the county's local arts agency, offers "support, connection, and opportunities to artists, organizations, and the public" in order to bolster the local arts scene and reputation.

For more on the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual 2022, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News WFTS

Tampa native, Aaron Carter found dead at 34

34-year-old Tampa native, Aaron Carter, a singer-turned-rapper and actor, was discovered dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ. The singer's death was verified by family representatives. They made no immediate follow-up comments. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that they received a 911 call around 11 a.m....
LANCASTER, CA
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy