Missing pregnant Arkansas woman found dead at 'separate location' from slain baby, couple arrested in Missouri
Ashley Bush was 33 years old and 31 weeks pregnant when she vanished last week, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. She turned up dead in Missouri.
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
Michigan boy, 10, threatened to shoot up school like Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley: Report
A 10-year-old Michigan boy reportedly threatened to shoot up his elementary school like Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students.
Ohio Supreme Court says state waited too long to charge man who attacked woman 26 years ago
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that authorities waited too long to charge Ralph Bortree convicted of attempted aggravated murder 26 years ago.
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Florida officials charge woman with felony fraud for voting in two states during multiple elections
A Florida woman, who is registered as a Democrat, was charged with voter fraud after officials say she voted in both Florida and Alaska.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Poop Head Illinois Couple Had Crack, LSD, Weed, Ecstasy, Guns, and Two Kids in Car
An Illinois couple was busted with over $13,000 worth of crack, LSD, 'shrooms, Ecstasy, guns in car...and two kids. WTH. WCFCourier. Mariah Marie Ruiz and Rogelio Perez Jr from Illinois were cruising through Iowa, and speeding at three in the morning. That is when officers pulled the couple over. There was sticky icky icky scent on weed in the car, so the cops searched the vehicle.
Ohio law enforcement seize enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people
An Ohio undercover investigation found 570 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 190,000 people.
South Carolina prosecutors demand alibi from Alex Murdaugh, provide exact timeframe for murders of wife, son
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office demanded Alex Murdaugh provide an alibi within 10 days in the double murder case and gave a timeframe for the killings of his wife, son.
NAACP, ACLU sue to force Pennsylvania counties to accept undated or wrongly dated mail ballots
The NAACP, ACLU and other political activist groups are filing a lawsuit in Pennsylvania to force the counting of undated and improperly dated ballots.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
KCRG.com
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV via CNN) - An Iowa teen’s life has been turned upside down by a health crisis that fully surfaced just weeks ago. Now, she and her family are hoping she gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can continue doing what she loves most. The sound...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Virginia teacher fired for refusing to use student's preferred pronouns speaks out, says he's been blacklisted
A teacher in the Virginia West Point School District sued after being fired for refusing to use pronouns that contradicted with a student's biological sex.
Biden calls protesters 'idiots' during speech in Illinois
President Biden discussed lowering prescription drug costs, defended Social Security and lashed out at protesters in Joliet, Illinois.
Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust
Arizona officials seized a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons, including rainbow fentanyl, firearms and a battering ram from a residence.
