Iowa State

Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Poop Head Illinois Couple Had Crack, LSD, Weed, Ecstasy, Guns, and Two Kids in Car

An Illinois couple was busted with over $13,000 worth of crack, LSD, 'shrooms, Ecstasy, guns in car...and two kids. WTH. WCFCourier. Mariah Marie Ruiz and Rogelio Perez Jr from Illinois were cruising through Iowa, and speeding at three in the morning. That is when officers pulled the couple over. There was sticky icky icky scent on weed in the car, so the cops searched the vehicle.
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV via CNN) - An Iowa teen’s life has been turned upside down by a health crisis that fully surfaced just weeks ago. Now, she and her family are hoping she gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can continue doing what she loves most. The sound...
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
