ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

ITV Studios Takes Majority Stake in Australian Drama Producer Lingo Pictures

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEn6u_0ivVZr5700

ITV Studios is expanding its international scripted footprint by acquiring a majority stake in Australian production company Lingo Pictures .

Led by Helen Bowden and Jason Stephens, Lingo Pictures will be ITV Studios’ first-ever Australian scripted label.

Bowden and Stephens will continue to head up the business based in Sydney. Lingo will now be part of the wider ITV Studios Group, under the international production arm led by managing director Lisa Perrin.

Lingo’s recent productions include a second season of “The Secrets She Keeps” for Paramount+, BBC One and Sundance/AMC and the company has also just completed production on the second season of the Foxtel Australia and Sky Original series, “Upright,” starring Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”).

Upcoming projects include “Queen of Oz,” a comedy starring and co-written by Catherine Tate, commissioned by BBC One in the U.K.; “The Messenger,” based on the best-selling novel by Markus Zusak, for Australia’s ABC; and “Prosper” for Australian streaming service Stan and Lionsgate.

ITV Studios will handle the international distribution for all new Lingo Pictures series.

Perrin said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Helen and Jason whose partnership has become one of the most admired in the Australian and international scripted space. Their talent for producing high quality scripted content is clear and they are well positioned to take even more advantage of the unprecedented demand for English language drama as part of our global network of production companies.”

Bowden and Stephens added: “What a privilege it is to join the international powerhouse ITV Studios at a time when Australian stories are exploding around the world. We are so excited to be sitting alongside the other illustrious ITV Studios labels and can’t wait to get started.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kevin Spacey to Make First Speaking Appearance in Five Years: Actor Will Give Masterclass And Receive Prize at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey is set to make his first speaking gig in five years with a masterclass at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where he will also receive a lifetime achievement award. The two-time Oscar winner (“American Beauty,” “The Usual Suspects”), who has held a low profile outside of court appearances since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, is scheduled to hold an onstage conversation on Jan. 16, 2023, in the auditorium of Turin’s iconic Mole Antonelliana domed tower, which houses the film museum. The masterclass, conducted by museum president Domenico De Gaetano, will be followed by a screening at...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Alief Rolls Out Sales on ‘Runner,’ ‘Songs for a Fox,’ ‘Strawberry Mansion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

France-U.K. sales-production-distribution house Alief has closed sales on a broad slate of titles whose roll-out underscores the longevity of current sales cycles, even on high-profile breakout titles.  Alief has licensed Sundance sci-fi “Strawberry Mansion” to France’s Universcine for digital, SVOD and broadcast distribution in French-speaking territories.  From U.S. scribe-helmers Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney (“Sylvio”), the film is currently on a day-and-date release in the U.K. via Bulldog Distribution. It was opened by Music Box in the U.S. while Draka Distribution closed Italy during this year’s Berlin European Film Market.  Set in a none-too-distant future where the state taxes citizens’ dreams, “Strawberry Mansion”...
Variety

Actor Aaron Poole Shares First Details of Feature Directing Debut, the Arthouse Road Movie ‘Dada’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian actor and filmmaker Aaron Poole shared the first details of his arthouse father-daughter road movie “Dada” with Variety this week, shortly after wrapping principal photography of the film on Manitoulin Island, located north of Toronto in Lake Huron. Working steadily in North American TV (“Most Dangerous Game”) and film (“Stardust,” “The Empty Man”) since the late 1990s, Poole, a classically trained actor, stepped behind the camera for his Toronto-premiering “Oracle” (2020), which was nominated for best narrative short at Slamdance and won the top prize at Montreal’s Festival Du Nouveau Cinéma. In “Dada,” Poole’s feature directorial debut, James Gilbert (“Saw VI,”...
Variety

Mediawan’s New Label StoryNation Productions Bows With ‘Escort Boys,‘ ’Hot Ones’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mediawan’s newly launched banner StoryNation Productions label is kicking off with a pair of internationally driven shows based on hit IP’s, “Escort Boys” and “Hot Ones.” The company was created last year by two well-established producers, Charlotte Toledano Detaille and Jean-Paul Géronimi who both previously worked at Lagardere Studios which is now part of Mediawan. Ordered by Amazon Prime Video, “Escort Boys” marks the TV debut of Ruben Alves, the filmmaker of the “Gilded Cage” and “Miss.” StoryNation is producing the series with Myriam Gharbi de Vasselot at Oberkampf Productions, another Mediawan group label. “Escort Boys” is loosely based on the...
Variety

BBC America’s ‘Mood’ Is an Impressionistic Portrait of a Talented Woman in Free Fall: TV Review

It might be tempting to dismiss passionate singer Sasha (creator Nicôle Lecky) as she spirals out of control and leaves her family, ex-boyfriend, and home in the dust. Tempestuous and desperate to become famous enough to achieve her dreams, Sasha is introduced to her audience in flashes of messy nights out, blurry memories of bad decisions past, careening camera angles and sporadic song breaks as her imagination runs wild and reveals glimpses into her psyche. As based on Lecky’s 2019 monologue “Superhoe” (a great title sadly lost in translation) and directed by Stroma Cairns and Dawn Shadforth, “Mood” appears to tell...
Variety

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Told to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby’s Grave on Wales Beach: ‘It Could Put Wildlife at Risk’

“Harry Potter” fans are being urged not to leave socks at the site of a memorial for the house elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” shot Dobby’s death scene. In the “Harry Potter” novels, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms and tells him the beach is “such a beautiful place to be with friends.” The film team settled on the expansive Freshwater West Beach to do justice to the moment. After “Harry Potter” fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location,...
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s Show Amid Business-News Push

Like many other TV anchors at business-news outlet CNBC, Shepard Smith finds himself facing a closing bell. The veteran journalist, who arrived at the NBCUniversal venue in the fall of 2020 with a mission to grow the network’s audience in early evening with a non-partisan general-news program, will leave CNBC as it focuses more intently on its core product: information tailored for viewers interested in the markets and personal finance. Smith’s last show will air later in November, and CNBC intends to replace his program, “The News with Shepard Smith,” with an evening hour devoted to business news in early 2023....
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Doctor: Asjha Cooper Exits NBC Series After Two Seasons

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 2 episode of “Chicago Med.” Asjha Cooper is saying goodbye to “Chicago Med.” The actress, who has played Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, exited during Wednesday’s episode, Variety confirms. The character, who was previously revealed as Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) daughter who she’d given up for adoption, chose to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others. “This is my calling,” she told a shocked Maggie at the end of the hour. Cooper appeared in 29 episodes of Dick Wolf’s series between 2021 and 2022. She has previously...
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip

In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
Variety

As He Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie Still Gets Teens and Grandmas Dancing

Lionel Richie is that rare artist who, when his music comes on at a family cookout, he’ll have your mama, your grandma and your TikTok-lovin’ niece all dancin’ on the ceiling (assuming there’s a ceiling to your cookout). He’s a force in entertainment and, though he’s 73 years young, Richie won’t or “Can’t Slow Down” anytime soon! Sorry for the ’80s-era pun, but that album sold 20 million copies on the strength of five hit singles, including the juggernauts “Hello,” “Runnin’ With the Night,” and “All Night Long (All Night).” When “Can’t Slow Down” was released in 1983, Richie was already...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Weird Al Yankovic Weighs in on Daniel Radcliffe’s Portrayal and Seeing His Life on the Big Screen

In the late 1970s, Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known by his moniker Weird Al, emerged onto the music scene as a master of song parodies on radio’s “Dr. Demento Show” — and his legacy continues to reverberate worldwide. With such massive hits as “Eat It,” a riff on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “My Bologna,” a nod to the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Yankovic has earned five Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Fresh off his latest 133-date tour, the musician’s life is now the subject of Eric Appel’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which stars Daniel Radcliffe...
Variety

How George Lopez and His Daughter Mayan Are Healing 10 Years of Silence and ‘Daddy Issues’ With Their New NBC Sitcom

The first TV series adapted from a TikTok is upon us, though it’s also rooted in a groundbreaking Latino show from the early 2000s. The premiere of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Nov. 4 will bring George Lopez back to broadcast network comedy 15 years after the conclusion of his self-titled ABC series. This time, he’s sharing the soundstage with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. They star as a father and a daughter working to repair their relationship in a fictionalized version of their own experience. Mayan and George hadn’t been on regular speaking terms for nearly a decade because of his infidelity...
Variety

Sylvia Robinson, Incoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Was a Hit Artist Before Becoming an Influential Hip-Hop Mogul

Sylvia Robinson (1935-2011) has deservedly been called “the mother of hip-hop” for her efforts in co-founding and running Sugar Hill Records. But even as impressive an honorific as that can’t begin to encapsulate a wide-ranging career that predated the dawn of rap and unfolded over a remarkable half-century in music. Like her fellow 2022 Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, Grubman and Iovine, Robinson created a world in which musicmakers could come to the fore and thrive. Not only did she co-found one of the first hip-hop labels, Sugar Hill Records, and serve as its CEO, but she was one of the architects...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Three Women of Color Be Nominated for the First Time In Academy History?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Could we see for...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and...
Variety

Taylor Swift Adds Eight Extra Dates to U.S. Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she is adding eight extra concerts to the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras Tour,” on top of the 27 that had previously been unveiled at the beginning of the week. In all eight cases, the new gig are additions in cities that were previously on the schedule. In some cases, a single-night stand becomes a two-nighter, and in other instances where two nights were already on the books at a venue, a third has been added. One of the venues that will now host a three-night stand is Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The host venue...
Variety

Studiocanal Sets ‘Cuties’ Helmer Maïmouna Doucouré to Direct Josephine Baker Biopic Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal is developing a feature film about Josephine Baker, the pioneering American-born French dancer, singer and actor, which Maïmouna Doucouré (“Cuties”) is attached to write and direct.   The project is being produced by Studiocanal and Doucouré’s banner Bien ou Bien Prods., in co-production with CPB Films. The biopic has also been endorsed by Josephine Baker’s sons, Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker, and the Rainbow Tribe, which is what she dubbed her adopted children. “We are honoured to partner with Studiocanal and collaborate with Maïmouna on this feature film about the incredible and humanist achievements of our mother,” said Baker’s sons and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream on Amazon Internationally

The “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” will stream on Amazon outside the U.S., Middle East, and Israel. It was previously announced that Lionsgate-produced series will air on Peacock in the U.S. rather than Starz as originally planned. The show does not yet have a premiere date, but it is expected to debut in 2023. The three-episode show follows a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the film franchise and by Colin Woodell in the series. Per the official logline, “Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy