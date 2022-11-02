Read full article on original website
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
20-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night in a crash just before midnight in Bates County. The Butler, Missouri, man was driving on Missouri Route D just east of Route Z when, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and an embankment and overturned.
Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Semi crash closes Hwy 179
A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Injured in One-vehicle Accident
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northwest 2006 Honda, driven by 59-year-old Gloria E. Carrillo of Sedalia, was at Tyson Foods, 19571 Whitfield Road around 7:45 a.m., when Carrillo swerved to miss debris in the roadway and ended up leaving the roadway and striking a ditch.
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer
A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old
Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)
Sedalia Police Reports For November 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a burglary. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kassandra H. Ferguson. Ferguson stated that sometime earlier in the afternoon, someone forced entry into her residence and stole cash from inside. Photos of the scene were taken. A suspect was named, but not located at the time of the report.
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
Worker killed in county bridge collapse laid to rest
As loved ones paid last respects to construction worker and Marine Connor Ernst in California, Missouri, Clay County leaders said the bridge project that was under construction and killed Ernst when it collapsed Oct. 26, is on hold as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation. The bridge...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Lamine Road in Pettis County. Deputies were advised it was a matter in regard to a violation of an Adult Protection Order. Contact was made with both subjects, and the order was not currently in place. No crime had been committed, and a documentation report was completed.
Mexico man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to multiple charges. Myron Mahaney, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent...
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
