Hull, MA

Traveling Smithsonian exhibit puts past, present and future of Hull on display

By Peter Blandino, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
HULL – The Hull Lifesaving Museum has partnered with the Smithsonian Institution to present a traveling exhibit called "Crossroads: Change in Rural America."

The exhibit weaves two stories − the national and the hyperlocal history of Hull − to examine how America's small towns and farming communities have evolved and adapted to economic, technological and social changes. The exhibit outlines how Hull followed its own unique path that both mirrored and departed from the patterns and trends affecting millions of Americans over more than two centuries.

As the new exhibit opened Monday morning, D.J. Wilson led a stream of visitors through the old lifesaving station. In the center of each room stand sleek, interactive and multimedia fixtures provided by the Smithsonian, which Lifesaving Museum Executive Director Michael McGurl said came in “16 huge, refrigerator-sized boxes,” and were “logical, but not easy to assemble.”

On the periphery, the Hull Lifesaving Museum’s own collection provides a counterpoint to the Smithsonian materials, zooming in on Hull’s story through photographs, documents and maritime lifesaving equipment. Jutting into the Atlantic, Hull was an important portal into Boston for freight and passenger ships in the late 18th and 19th centuries.

“An average of 150 schooners and tall ships passed by the peninsula every week,” Wilson said.

During storms, ships would anchor in Hull’s waters and many would run into trouble. Wilson pointed out a large map marking sites of known shipwrecks in the area. In 1786, the Humane Society organized the country’s first concerted effort to provide aid and rescue to distressed mariners.

Wilson explained the growth and evolution of the Humane Society, which grew from a few shelters equipped with food, blankets and other essentials scattered along Nantasket Beach to a network of lifesaving stations. It became the U.S. Coast Guard in 1915.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Hull, like many other small towns, was transformed by the introduction of steam and rail transportation. What had been a small community of small farmers and lobstermen became a resort for Boston’s upper crust, like Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard today.

“Around 2 million people would come every year,” Wilson said, many by the Nantasket Steamship Co.

But the Great Depression brought a close to the golden age of tourism in Hull, just as it profoundly disrupted local economies across the United States. Many of the grand Victorian resorts burned down and could not be rebuilt for want of financing.

The Smithsonian fixtures pick up this thread, showing how President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal fought to counteract the Depression, including bringing electricity into remote corners of rural America for the first time. These efforts created jobs for struggling Americans and prepared farming communities for technological advances that would transform agriculture over the ensuing decades.

McGurl said Hull is, and always has been, a town at a crossroads, and he’s proud to tell that story.

“People should realize the significance of all the tens of thousands of small towns around the country, how they developed, how they evolved and changed over the decades and centuries,” McGurl said.

“Hull is such a crossroads geographically,” he said. “This is how people got into Boston Harbor. We were guardians of the harbor back in the day, rescuing all these people. We didn’t check who was coming in, who needed rescue. If they were in trouble, we went."

Though Hull’s evolution went through many stages − including the introduction of steam and rail, the Great Depression, urbanization and changes to the local economy − it still maintains a core identity. Hull is still a small maritime community where fishermen and lobstermen live and work. It still attracts lovers of nature and beauty, including talented artists and photographers, and it still is a crossroads community, looking forward to new challenges and opportunities, McGurl said.

