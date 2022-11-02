Read full article on original website
Orange receives $3.4M in aid for cereal factory fire cleanup
The town of Orange has received some assistance for the cereal factory fire cleanup.
iBerkshires.com
MassDEP Clears Petroleum Product from Housatonic River in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The state Department of Environmental Protection recently cleared a "substantial" amount of petroleum product from the east branch of the Housatonic River. The Conservation Commission on Thursday ratified an emergency permit for the abatement and clean-up of a petroleum product release in the body of water...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Saw Two Mini-COVID Surges This Fall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has seen ups and downs with COVID-19 cases this fall and is currently on the lower end of case counts. Health officials now say sewage testing is the truest indicator of the virus's impact on the community because it accounts for at-home tests. "We...
iBerkshires.com
Last Call Activities Before the Fall Season Ends
The bone-chilling winter is looming over a lot of shoulders. The shovels, heavy coats, mittens, scarfs, and hats are being dusted off in preparation for the dark winter season. What better way to send off the season by doing these last-call activities before it is too late. Especially as this unusual mild autumn weather is expected to continue for another week.
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen
After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
iBerkshires.com
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley voters reject climate change resolution
HADLEY — Concerns about imposing new costs and regulations on farmers to address climate change prompted a majority of voters to reject a nonbinding resolution declaring a climate emergency Thursday at Special Town Meeting. By an 83-72 vote, residents turned down the declaration, while also supporting $1.86 million for...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Crews worked to put out house fire in Becket
Crews worked to put out a house fire in Becket on Wednesday morning.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board OKs Assisted Living Expansion, Rejects Parcel Rezoning
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Development Board on Tuesday rejected a reclassification request and approved a special permit for the expansion of an assisted living facility. The owners of Side by Side assisted living facility on Onota Street plan to expand its campus by converting four multifamily homes into...
Bridge Street closed and without power in Monson
Bridge Street in Monson will be closed due to a utility pole damaged in an accident.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
iBerkshires.com
Balance Rock Team Member Promoted Investment Group
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Balance Rock Investment Group has promoted Megan Geary to a new position on its financial services team. Geary is part of a team that includes two financial advisors and six support staff dedicated to providing an array of financial products and services that best serve their clients' needs.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Homelessness Committee Has Hopes for Community Health Worker
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Homelessness Advisory Committee got an inside look at the city's new community health worker position on Wednesday. Gabrielle DiMassimo has been in the role for about three months and works within the Health Department. The committee hopes it can be a resource to DiMassimo and a support network.
