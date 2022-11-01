ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lehighsports.com

Sarkos Named to First Team All-Patriot League

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh senior forward Jack Sarkos received first team All-Patriot League honors, the league announced Friday afternoon. Sarkos, who takes home the honors for the second consecutive season, is the only Mountain Hawks to be named to the All-Patriot League team. He is the first Lehigh player to be named first team All-Patriot League in back-to-back years since Stevo Bednarsky (2019, spring 2021).
Mountain Hawks Fall Short in Heartbreaking Five-Set Match to Navy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball program came up just short against Navy in Patriot League action (25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 23-25 and 14-16) on Friday evening in Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks fall to 13-13 on the year and 4-10 in league play while the Midshipmen improve to 13-10 overall and 10-4 in Patriot League competition.
No. 6/7 Holy Cross Pulls Away From Mountain Hawks in Second Half

WORCESTER, Mass. – Junior quarterback Dante Perri threw a pair of touchdown passes to bring Lehigh within a touchdown on two occasions, but No. 6/7 Holy Cross seemed to always have an answer as the Crusaders posted a 42-14 win over the Mountain Hawks Saturday at Fitton Field. The...
Lehigh Prepares for Final Home Matches of Season with Navy and American

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball program hosts their final two home matches at Leeman-Turner Arena in Grace Hall this weekend as the Mountain Hawks' welcome Navy on Friday at 7 p.m. and American Saturday at 4 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN+. Lehigh (13-12, 4-9 Patriot League)...
Lehigh Drops 2-0 Heartbreaker to Army in PL Semifinal

WEST POINT, N.Y. - An Army goal in the 20th minute followed by a second goal in the 63rd minute was enough to send the Black Knights to the Patriot League Championship Game as they defeated the Mountain Hawks 2-0 on Thursday night on Clinton Field in Malek Stadium. Lehigh finishes the 2022 season with an 8-7-3 record overall.
Season Preview: Mountain Hawks Look to Build on Continued Growth

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The 2022-23 Lehigh men's basketball squad is looking to build off of last year's success. Returning 13 to a roster that graduated three student-athletes and bringing in four first-years, the Mountain Hawks are ready to pick up where they left off and be in a position to compete for a Patriot League title.
Season Preview: Lehigh Looks to Keep Sharing It and Shooting It

While the Lehigh women's basketball team may look a little different this year as the Mountain Hawks graduated three starters and will have a new leader in head coach Addie Micir, the expectations are still just as high for this 2022-23 team that was projected to finish in second in the Patriot League preseason poll.
