ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

What should you do with your leftover pumpkins?

WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rv0zK_0ivVXD8z00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It may seem easiest to throw away your jack o’ lantern as soon as Halloween has passed but did you know there are other options? Here are a few things you can do with your leftover pumpkins, be they gutted or intact.

A quick note: these mostly apply to pumpkins that are not painted. If you painted your pumpkin, be careful to not consume any paint or feed it to any animals. When in doubt, throw it out.

Leave the pumpkins out for the critters

This is the easiest thing to do. If you live in an area where there are birds, deer or other wildlife, many will recommend you leave your pumpkins out for them to eat. Pumpkins aren’t dangerous for animals to eat, so feel free to let nature do what it does best.

What to do with your costumes after Halloween

Make stock out of the guts

If your pumpkin is still whole, you can cut it open and use the guts to make a broth for soup. This recipe from “Busted Button” will show you not only how to create a delicious broth, but some recipes your pumpkin stock can be used for.

Use the seeds for roasting

Maybe you saved those pumpkin seeds but aren’t sure what to do with them. Here’s a recipe from Jessica Gavin showing just how to roast pumpkin seeds into a delicious treat.

Looking for a more dessert-themed dish? This recipe from “Joy Food Sunshine” is for cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds.

Compost it

Maybe you have a compost pile and you’re wondering if you can throw your pumpkin in there. This post Kristina at “Fork In The Road” will tell you all you need to know about pumpkin composting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

A $1 Million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Lottery announced today that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, WV. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and Megaplier option was not purchased. Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69, and the Mega Ball […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WVNS

Trial starts for man accused of murdering 7-year-old Beckley boy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The trial of Rashad Thompson, who is accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in March 2021, began in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday, October 31, 2022. Thompson, 34, is on trial for a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tre-Shaun Brown, a child whom Raleigh Circuit […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

High school student killed on I-64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
MILTON, WV
WVNS

Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man convicted of first degree murder

ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Opening arguments unfold in Rashad Thompson Trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Rashad Thompson was a “terrific” father, defense attorneys told jurors in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as the second day of Thompson’s trial unfolded. Thompson, now 36, is on trial for allegedly using a hammer to kill his girlfriend’s seven-year-old son, Tre-Shaun Brown, in the early hours of […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Details released following officer-involved shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting. According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, members of the WVSP Special Response Team were assisting with a search warrant in Princeton around 6:10 a.m. on October 2. During that time, officers were met with gunfire which struck the special […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

McDonalds giving Veterans free breakfast November 11

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The season of Thanksgiving is upon us, and McDonald’s restaurants across the United States are honored to serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families this month. Mcdonald’s serves the veterans of our country proudly each and every day. This year, McDonald’s restaurants in your local area will be recognizing veterans […]
WVNS

How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Everything you need to know for the end of Daylight Saving Time

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, as our clocks fall back to Standard Time. Some folks might be happy to hear you’ll get an extra hour of sleep before work on Monday, but before you know it, it will be getting dark earlier every day. The idea for Daylight Saving Time […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy